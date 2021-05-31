Ex-First Lady is getting praised by the media for her way of turning media into a propaganda machine, but the media jab at her pro-vaccine statement. She was recently spotted dining out with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, at a "high class" restaurant.

She took the oppurtinity to retweet previous comments saying that being able to dine out is one of the many benefits of getting the vaccine, reported Meaww.

With the headline, "Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted at luxury NYC restaurant with friends," the New York Post reported the story where they snapped a photo of both of the Clintons.

Waiting for her husband

The former Secretary of State was seen with her large glass of white wine with both hands and drinking it down.

She went to a fancy place on the Upper East Side restaurant called Fleming by Le Bilboquet, found on 62nd Street near Madison Avenue with her husband and some friends, including Trudie Styler, rocker Sting's wife.

In the Daily Mail article, it said that the 73-year-old former Democratic presidential nominee arrived at the restaurant at 6:30 p.m. with a team of Secret Service for protection. After settling down at the table, Hillary waited for her ex-presidential husband to come, and the couple took pictures with their followers.

The former president was dressed conservatively in a blue suit with a checkered button-down shirt but no tie. Clinton donned a striped coat with three-quarter length sleeves. Hillary Clinton's fancy gossip was seen as unfavorable.

Twitter Reactions

The couple's night out was featured by the New York Post, which included multiple images while having their dinner. Using their official Twitter account, they also posted a tweet titled "Bill and Hillary Clinton sighted at upscale NYC restaurant with friends."

Given that the post had many images of the Clintons alongside their dinner guests, it only generated around 200 retweets.

Get vaccinated. Then get a glass of wine with your friends. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/bAJS3WfeJ1 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2021

Hillary reposted the tweet with a screenshot of the New York Post tweet on Twitter; she added a new caption, "Get Vaccinated." It seems to deliver a message that one can enjoy going out with your friends once vaccinated, cited Flip Board. A wine glass emoji is part of the caption, but there was no link to the New York Post. Hillary got hundreds of comments and retweets and also a good number of likes.

However, many users asked Hillary not to post her thoughts on the vaccine in the comments section. She also received sarcastic responses to the post.

One of the tweets gave this answer to her post, "Alternatively, make your own decisions based on your risk profile, risk tolerance, aspirations, hopes, and objectives. No one can decide what is best for you. No celebrity, politician, or bureaucrat knows that much about your circumstance to give advice or make a decision for you."

Another user shot back that why should anyone take a vaccine that is experimental with no human testing, with a 99.7% survivable naturally? Said user continued saying that the vaccine doesn't protect you from contracting the virus if you're exposed. On the box of masks, it also states, "It will not protect you from catching it!"

