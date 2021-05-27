Nothing is pretty about the AH-64 Apache because it is designed for close air support (CAS) like the A-10 Warthog, and go in deeper and closer to crush enemy assets, engage delay tactics, and disrupt adversaries on the ground. Once done, the chopper leaves a wake of destruction after engaging, reported Fas Org.

Slow flying bruiser

This slow, precise, and fast-reacting flying arsenal can survive day, night, and any weather worldwide. It is built to go in and attack most "high value targets" solo or with the already retired Kiowa Warrior scout helicopter, with the homing Hellfire missile that rides a laser to its designated target.

For barraging targets, Hydra 70 (2.75 inch) rockets are used. On its chin is the 30-mm M230 chain gun that is multi-use, cited Military Wikia. It can penetrate armors with high explosive (HE) shells. For the most part, the M230 is the standard offensive weapon for CAS of escorted troops on missions.

The AH-64 Apache has aircraft survivability equipment, critical areas like the cockpit, engine housing, other specific parts, and can survive the standard 23-mm rounds of anti-aircraft defenses. For the most part, the AH-64 Apache's ugly look compensates for its ability to take a pounding.

Design of the Apache

The AH-64 Apache is specifically equipped with a dual engine and four-blade rotors. These attack choppers can adapt to various missions and is one of the most accurate helicopters to lay down fire on adversaries. Electronics and sensors are provided to assist the dual crew in piloting one of the deadliest rotorcrafts on the battlefield.

The rear of the cockpit will house the pilot and a co-pilot gunner (CPG) who sits in the front and controls all the weapons available. The chopper is equipped with Target Acquisition Designation Sight (TADS) and Pilot Night Vision Sensor (PNVS). One is for sighting targets and the other to help the pilot in all-weather conditions.

Standard weapons equipped

All attack Apaches have 16 Hellfire missiles equipped for use against armored vehicles, main battle tanks (MBT), and bunker-busting. It has a maximum range of 8,000 meters plus with 76 '2.75" folding fin aerial rockets to be used for human targets, lightly armored vehicles, and soft targets. The Area Weapons System (AWS), 30-mm Automatic cannon, has 1,200 rounds in all for multiple uses.

Electronic sensors

The crew can pick from three sensor optics aka imaging equipment like Day TV. It sees images in the daytime, low light (night vision), and black/white video out in the cockpit systems.

One of these electronic imaging systems uses the TADS FLIR that allows views in infrared, magnified images in the day or night, or bad weather.

For DVO, the images are see in actual colors in daytime and dusk, featuring actual color interpreted by the sensors.

Extra details of the AH-64 Apache

The engines have 1890 shaft horsepower each, a max speed of 145-mph of airspeed, and can loiter for three hours until refueling. It has a combat range of 150 kilometers. It can also fit a C-5, C-141, and C-17 for transport to the battle area, remarked HistoryNet. Overall, these qualities make it a capable attack platform.

