A video was released a day after an airline carrying activist Roman Protasevich on board was forced down with a fake bomb threat that eventually led to his arrest by Belarusian authorities on Sunday in Minsk's capital city, reported CNN via MSN.

The video was proof that Protasevich is alive after doubts over his safety caused a furor following suspicions the plane was brought down on orders of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. Many world leaders criticized the Belarus leader for the plot to capture one of his dissenters.

In the video, Protasevich made several statements in connection to his arrest via a pro-government social media channel. "The [Interior Ministry] employees' disposition toward me has been as appropriate as possible and in compliance with the law, " as per the report of the KITV.

He remarked that he is working with the official investigation and admitted complicity in the mass riots in Minsk due to his actions. But, supporters doubt if the video was made without pressure from his captors.

Who is Protasevich?

Protasevich is one of several Belarusian journalists and activists denouncing President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule in exile. He is the founder of the anti-Lukashenko Telegram channel "Nexta," and he was charged with "coordinating mass riots and organizing acts that grossly undermine public order." The journalist is on Lukashenko's list for alleged terrorism. The incident has put more focus on Belarus.

Fake bomb threat conspiracy by Belarus

The 26-year-old dissident was in transit on a Ryanair flight 4978 from Athens and traveling to Greece, landing in Vilnius, Lithuania, last Sunday. Before the flight could reach its destination, it was ordered by air traffic control to head for Minsk instead. One suspected cause, said an air traffic official, was a security breach.

Michael O'Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, publicly accused Belarus of "state-sponsored piracy," informing Ireland's Newstalk radio last Monday that he suspected Belarusian KGB operatives were on board the plane monitoring Protasevich, who is wanted in Belarus on multiple charges.

Secret service agents are "clearly linked to the Belarusian government," said Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who told national broadcaster RTé that the agents are "clearly linked to the Belarusian regime."

"When the flight landed, either five or six passengers did not reboard the flight until it took off again, but only one or two people were actually arrested," he said as cited by Fooshya.

Belarus shares a common border with three European Union (EU) member states--Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. Last Monday, EU leaders were considering taking additional sanctions against Lukashenko's government, with global leaders requesting airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and asking their citizens to move out of the country unless the release of Protasevich is ordered.

The Belarusian strongman might order Protasevich's torture

Protasevich's followers are condemning Lukashenko's methods as the world's attention turns to Belarus. Critics of Lukashenko, including the exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said that the video released last Monday was filmed under coercive circumstances.

CNN, however, cannot check the reliability of claims that activists and demonstrators detained in recent months have been tortured and forced to make confessions.

