On Sunday, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) honored the year's greatest chart-toppers with a night of live shows, show-stopping moments, and big wins. BTS, Bad Bunny, Karol G, H.E.R, Migos, Twenty One Pilots, DJ Khaled, and more performed at this year's event, which aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Here are some of the highlights of the events.

Drake, son, accept the "Artist of the Decade" award

Drake was on hand to receive the "Artist Of The Decade" award, and he was joined on stage by a group of friends and fans, including his father Ernest Graham and son Adonis. Drake, who entered the night with an all-time high of 27 BBMA wins, added another for being the "Top Streaming Songs Artist" before winning his trophy for reigning victorious for over a decade.

He emerged to give a speech with Adonis clinging to his leg after a video segment recapping his career success - including his Billboard chart success. Despite the video's rocky sound, it was mainly about Drake's self-doubt through the years and sense of awe for all of his achievements. Per StereoGum, Drake said, "I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to quantify all the stuff I did wrong," but "I'm sure as hell we did everything right tonight."

The Weeknd's red suit explored as he debuts a new look

The Weeknd ditched his red suit and unveiled his latest look at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The artist, who spent nearly the entire year of 2020 in a red suit, wore a black overcoat with a white shirt, black trousers, and a grey tie.

Many viewers were taken aback by his new appearance, as they wanted him to keep his red suit. Last year, he made the classic suit and face bandage his signature style. Many viewers were perplexed by The Weeknd's presence at the Billboard Awards, wondering what the red suit meant in the first place.

The Weeknd has never gone into detail on the significance of his red suit. However, according to a story in Vogue, Givenchy's vibrant suit is unmistakably Hollywood-inspired. Michael Jackson's Thriller era is one of the most visual inspirations for the suit.

The Givenchy red suit often makes the singer look like a 1970s game show host, which is a fascinating detail to remember. Sonny Bono of The Sonny and Cher Show is the one in doubt. The Weeknd paired his red suit from After Hours with a black shirt, tie, and trousers.

BTS debut performance of "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards

The K-pop group BTS performed the groovy track for the first time during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, only two days after dropping their widely awaited song "Butter." The boys sang the English-language bop and smashed some on-point dance choreography remotely from their home country of South Korea, setting up their red carpet and stage for the occasion, dressed in matching sparkly suits.

According to PopSugar, BTS took home all four awards they were nominated for at this year's ceremony: top duo/group, top album sales artist, top-selling song for "Dynamite," and top social artist, which they have won for the past four years. The Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, Pink, and others performed during the evening, but they were not the only live acts on the show. Prepare to melt like butter, as below is a video to watch a clip from BTS's performance.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist - The Weeknd

Top New Artist - Pop Smok

Top Male Artist - The Weeknd

Top Female Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group - BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist - The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist - Drake

Top Song Sales Artist - BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist - The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted) - BTS

- Top R&B Artist - The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist - The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist - Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist - Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist - Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist - Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist - Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group - Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist - Five Finger Death Punch

Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist - Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group - Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist - Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist - Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (Pop Smoke)

Top R&B Album - After Hours (The Weeknd)

Top Rap Album - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (Pop Smoke)

Top Country Album - Dangerous: The Double Album (Morgan Wallen)

Top Rock Album - Tickets to My Downfall (Machine Gun Kelly)

Top Latin Album - YHLQMDLG (Bad Bunny)

Top Dance/Electronic Album - Chromatica (Lady Gaga)

Top Christian Album - My Gift (Carrie Underwood)

Top Gospel Album - Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (Maverick City Music)

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar - The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Top Selling Song - BTS "Dynamite"

Top Radio Song - The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted) - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Top R&B Song - The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Rap Song - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Top Country Song - Gabby Barrett "I Hope"

Top Rock Song - AJR "Bang!"

Top Latin Song - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song - SAINt JHN "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Top Christian Song - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake "Graves Into Gardens"

Top Gospel Song - Kanye West ft. Travis Scott "Wash Us In The Blood"

