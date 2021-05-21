Another COVID-19 surge will be avoided if enough adults in the United States are vaccinated this summer, said President Joe Biden's chief medical officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci. He believes that mass vaccination will eliminate COVID-19 spreads in the fall and winter.

Fauci says CDC-approved vaccines effective against variants

"We don't want to announce victory early. But if we can get 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by the 4th of July, the way the president has set the target, I think the odds of a boom or a recovery are exceedingly slim," Fauci said at a Bloomberg Businessweek conference on Thursday.

Other countries, such as India and Brazil, are currently experiencing rapid COVID-19 outbreaks due to the spread of more transmissible coronavirus variant strains.

COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are effective against variant strains, said Fauci. Concerns that the vaccine won't perform against variants have been exacerbated, the immunologist told Business Insider's, Aylin Woodward.

"At this moment, I don't think there's much to be concerned about," Fauci said in April, Business Insider reported. Moderna plans to introduce a booster shot given to vaccine patients to protect them from variant strains by the fall. In early trials, the biotech company discovered that individuals who received the B.1.351-specific booster shot had higher antibody levels than those who received a second dose of Moderna's initial vaccine.

According to the CDC, the United States had vaccinated 48 percent of people above 18 as of May 20. After peaking at nearly 300,000 in January, the country's seven-day new case average has fallen to 29,526 this month.

19 states have fully vaccinated at least half of the adult population

The United States is posting some of the lowest COVID-19 figures within a year, with officials claiming that "we've turned the corner." On the other hand, vaccination rates have slowed across the country and are unequal in different parts of the country.

Per UPI.com, getting more shots into the arms of citizens in certain parts of the US would be a difficult task. Experts agree the problem is serious, and authorities must use various tactics to raise vaccination rates. It is the best chance at surviving the pandemic.

Others have difficulty obtaining the vaccine when they can't afford to take days off work, so it's vital to include employers in the dialogue around helping people get vaccinated. CDC data indicates more than 48 percent of the US population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the data, 38.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

At least half of adults are fully vaccinated in 19 states. Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia, are among them.

So far, studies have shown that Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines sustain more than 90 percent effectiveness after six months. Scientists believe it will take no longer. However, more information is required. Johnson & Johnson said it is also looking for a possible booster.

