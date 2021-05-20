According to the pharmaceutical companies' CEOs, after being administered a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this year, one might need a booster before the end of the year. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that according to the data, they support the notion that possibly there will be a need for a booster.

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

While the globe may be opening up due to the increase in novel coronavirus vaccinations, top medical experts said there might be another round of covid-19 vaccine doses needed within about a year.

A booster coronavirus vaccine for people who have already been immunized could be needed as soon as eight to 12 months following their second dose, stated Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director. According to Fauci, "We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary," reported Daily News.

As immunizations across the globe continue to increase, medical experts think the coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which necessitates a new vaccine yearly. It is because the circulating strains mutate swiftly, and immunity from the vaccine wears off soon, reported CNN.

An estimated 47.9 percent of the United States population has been administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data as of early Wednesday. An estimated 37.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Read Also: India, World's Largest Vaccine Producer, Hits 25 Million COVID-19 Cases

According to the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, the first Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 could require a third "booster" shot as early as September. Their statements mean several Americans could need a booster in September or October, reported Axios.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that a September start is recommended for those most vulnerable. The initial Americans to be administered COVID-19 vaccines following clinical trials were frontline health care workers. They could have received one as early as December.

There were over 33 million cases of COVID-19 in the US and over 587,000 fatalities as of Wednesday. Fauci also remarked on Wednesday that variant-specific boosters might not be required.

In the UK, the government declared a new clinical trial seeking specifically booster doses. The trial, spearheaded by the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, will evaluate the effects of seven different COVID-19 vaccines when administered as a third dose.

The wild type of coronavirus variant is the non-mutated strain of the virus. Pfizer has yet to finish its trials on a booster vaccine.

It is not yet determined how long protection from the initial two vaccine doses will last. There is no evidence yet that it is fading. Even if protection does start to fade, which is common among vaccines, it will not transpire overnight.

Related Article: CDC Advises Schools Not To Discontinue Using Face Masks

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.