President Joe Biden on Tuesday got to speed down a driving course in an electric pick-up truck. He made an unprecedented visit to a driving course for Ford at which safety tests are typically conducted and had the opportunity to take the new Ford F-150 Lightning for a test drive. It is the electric vehicle Ford is producing at a plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

Biden: 'This Sucker's Quick'

The president is a devoted fan of GM's Chevrolet Corvette and a self-professed "car guy." Now, he found himself approving Ford's electric F-150 prototype.

Biden said, "This sucker is quick" before flooring the truck across a test track, as indicated in a White House pool report. He visited the Ford plant to tout federal investment in electric vehicles.

The new cars were behind the President as he spoke regarding electric vehicles as the "future of the auto industry." After his speech, he appeared to have the need for speed, as he drove up to a group of reporters, reported USA Today.

Biden was wearing his classic aviator shades when he drove the electric truck through an empty lot. He told reporters that he felt "great" to be behind the wheel. He responded that "he would" when asked if he would buy one. A Secret Service agent was in the passenger seat alongside Biden, reported ABC News.

The unveiling of the all-new, all-electric pick-up truck is slated for May 19. However, already today, interested buyers could take a look at the camouflaged prototype. The Ford F-150 Lightning appears similar to a conventional F-150, the best-selling vehicle in the United States and has been so for years.

"Your pool made an unscheduled stop … The pool is standing behind cones at the landing strip for 'our safety.’ Asked if Biden was driving, Jen Psaki said 'we’ll see’. Then president Biden appeared driving fast in a grey-ish f-150 lightning truck." pic.twitter.com/skWDerTXGZ — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 18, 2021

When the president was asked if the reporter can ask a question regarding Israel, Biden responded, "No, you can't. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I'm only teasing," reported The Hill.

Biden Shares Secret Speed Information

Biden thinks his speed was 0-60 miles per hour in about 4.4 seconds. The information was not supposed to be divulged yet. According to a Ford representative addressing reporters at the course, the truck's speed was supposed to be made public during the truck's official reveal tomorrow. However, he said it was fine and laughed.

The President has vowed fairly large funds to boost the US electric vehicle market. This included offering $10 million to a startup that could figure out how to crack the code of fast charging.

Social media netizens noticed how fast the President drove. Some found it humorous that other people were attempting to catch up. Other Twitter users thought he should have taken it easy.

He demonstrated how swiftly the vehicle could accelerate. He then appeared to push the gas pedal to the floor and said he would lay off the pedal at 80 mph.

