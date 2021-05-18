Up to 10,000 Connecticut residents who are deemed long-term unemployed will be eligible to sign up for a scheme that offers a $1,000 "signing bonus" after they complete eight weeks of full-time work, according to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. To be considered for the payment, would-be employers must have made an unemployment claim for the week of May 24, worked for eight weeks in a row before the end of the year, and not been laid off during that period.

Connecticut has 65,000 job opportunities

In the first three months of this year, Connecticut gained 17,000 jobs. Still, Lamont told reporters that there are 65,000 job opportunities in the state on Monday as more coronavirus-related bans on bars and other companies were removed. Effective Wednesday, Connecticut will join New York and New Jersey in lifting capacity, social distancing, and most masking criteria for fully vaccinated people.

Per NY Post, Lamont said in a statement, "This is the latest tool in our toolbox to maximize our state's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic." Job search criteria for unemployment claimants, as well as pre-pandemic guidance on what constitutes appropriate work, will be restored at the end of the month, state officials said.

On the other hand, Connecticut is not getting out of the federal government's $300-per-week unemployment incentive scheme due to expire in September. In March, Lamont unveiled plans to use $50 million in federal coronavirus recovery funding for two years to expand child care through the state's "Care4Kids" initiative, which will assist parents who lost jobs after the pandemic and allow childcare as they pursue new employment.

Lamont's $1,000 bonus, paid for by federal stimulus funds, was opposed by House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford. He encouraged the governor to withdraw the $300 weekly unemployment program, which he claims has contributed to employers' failure to fill job openings. "It's a bit like a dog chasing its tail," he said of persuading people to give up one government incentive in exchange for another, as per the AP News.

Business restrictions in Connecticut will be lifted on May 19

The new program's rules, according to Lamont, will be announced in about a day. He said long-term unemployment would last anywhere from eight to 12 weeks.

The governor said that on June 1, Connecticut would mandate individuals seeking unemployment benefits to report their work searches to the Department of Labor regularly. During the pandemic, this provision has been suspended.

On Wednesday, May 19, the majority of the remaining business restrictions will be lifted. In most cases, this means no more masks for completely vaccinated people. There will be no more business curfews and other factors. Governor Lamont revealed a new bonus arriving next Monday, while the remaining company constraints are set to expire on Wednesday. Up to 10,000 people who have been unemployed for a long time will get a $1,000 signing bonus a few months after returning to work.

WTNH asked the governor if it opens up more ways for the state to get creative and create additional ways to incentivize the people who have been reluctant to get their shots and get people back working.

"We'll see. Let's start with the $1,000 signing bonus to see how it works, but I believe the timing is good. We've got the drinks on us, and the restaurants are free. This is a moment where people are looking for work. I want to make sure that everybody is fully motivated and that getting back to work is as simple as possible," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

According to Lamont, they are off to a decent start in vaccinating the 12-15 year-olds. In the first four days, 13 percent of people had already had their first vaccine.

