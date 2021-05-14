States countrywide changed their mask-wearing policies, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to discard masks outside and, in some instances, indoors, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines on mask restrictions.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, has released new recommendations that mark a significant milestone toward normalcy for a country ravaged and, at times, divided by a pandemic that has lasted more than a year.

States implements new CDC mask restrictions

"Anyone who has been fully vaccinated will be involved in any indoor or outdoor activity, big or small, without wearing a mask or physically separating themselves. If you are fully vaccinated, you will resume activities that you had put on hold due to the pandemic," Walensky said, USA Today reported.

Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Maine, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Vermont, have all announced intentions to follow the CDC's recommendations in the coming weeks. However, New Jersey and Hawaii joined a small group of states that said they would not loosen residency regulations just yet. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Friday that implementing the CDC's new recommendations could take weeks.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared that the state's mask mandate would be lifted in certain areas. It is up to each company to decide whether or not to retain their mask requirement. State health authorities, according to Cooper, will continue to allow unvaccinated individuals to wear masks. However, companies now have no means of knowing who has been vaccinated and who has not, as per WRAL.

Read Also: CDC Lifts COVID-19 Mask and Social Distancing Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Americans

Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Costco say vaccinated customers don't have to wear masks

According to separate statements made Friday by the firms, fully vaccinated customers can shop without masks in some Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco stores, and Trader Joe's, according to separate statements made Friday by the firms. The announcement comes on the heels of recent guidelines stating that completely vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in certain conditions.

The CDC declared that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks or exercise social distancing indoors or outside, except in hospital settings, public transportation, or other places where governments need masks. According to the CDC, people would also need to meet office and local business mask guidelines.

Walmart management sent a letter urging workers to get vaccinated to Walmart and Sam's Club locations, as well as supply chain centers, on Friday afternoon. As of Friday, "vaccinated consumers and members are welcome to buy without a mask," according to the letter, while unvaccinated customers are asked to continue wearing masks in stores.

Employees that have been fully vaccinated may be allowed to operate without masks beginning May 18, said the letter. Still, some employees will need to wear masks for health or sanitation purposes. "Masks will still continue to be mandated by certain city and state ordinances, and we will comply with those standards," the letter continued, per CNN.

Customers will not be required to show proof of vaccination at Costco. "We call for members' responsible and respectful compliance with this revised policy," the message said. Customers will also be required to wear face coverings in Costco's pharmacy, and other healthcare facilities, said the firm.

They will also be required to wear them while they are in stores where masks are needed. Trader Joe's said on its website Friday that "we urge shoppers to follow the recommendations of health authorities, including, where necessary, CDC guidelines that advise fully vaccinated customers who are not required to wear masks when shopping."

According to the company's statement, Trader Joe's keeps all of its pandemic measures in place, such as wellness checks for staff and spacing customers out within its stores. Trader Joe's representative Kenya Friend-Daniel told CNN Business in an email that the grocery chain did not ask for or require proof of vaccination from its shoppers. Employees are still required to wear masks, she noted.

Related Article: Georgia Among First US States To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine to Children Ages Below 16

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.