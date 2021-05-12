Bill Gates was reportedly candid with golf buddies about his doomed marriage between swings of irons and woods. The 65-year-old Microsoft tycoon characterized his marriage to Melinda Gates as "loveless" on the golf course before the pair officially declared their split.

Bill and Melinda Gates lead separate lives

A source told The New York Post that "Bill did speak to his close friends on the golf course. A bit later, he told them that the union was loveless, that it had been over for a while, and that they were leading different lives." Last week, the pair announced that they ended their marriage because it was "irretrievably destroyed."

According to Golf Magazine, the Silicon Valley icon and world's second-richest person is a golf enthusiast, having married Melinda on the oceanside tee box of the 12th hole at the Manele Golf Course on the Hawaiian Island Lanai in 1994. In 1990, Gates allegedly paid $12.5 million for a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home on the estate to add to his growing real estate holdings.

According to the Post, while Bill Gates is dealing with his estrangement on the golf course, Melinda, who is reportedly a devoted Roman Catholic, attempts to obtain an annulment from the Vatican. Melinda has also avoided the spotlight by secretly traveling with her three children to the couple's 80-acre property on Grenada's Calivigny Island, as per TMZ.

Reports said their partnership had hit rock bottom, and both Bill and Melinda have started to hire influential attorneys. Melinda has hired New York divorce lawyer Robert Stephan Cohen, whose former clients include Michael Bloomberg, Henry Kravis, and Ivana Trump.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates' staff includes Ronald Olson, a partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, who has also advised Mark Zuckerberg and others. Melinda was also taken aback by her husband's uncomfortably close links to late convicted sexual molester Jeffrey Epstein, The Sun reported.

Bill Gates is allegedly hiding out at a luxurious golf club

According to a source, Bill Gates has been hiding from the backlash from his divorce at an ultra-exclusive California golf club for several months. A source close to the Microsoft founder said, the 65-year-old billionaire has been holed up at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, which bills itself as "one of the United States' most exclusive and ultra-exclusive private country club societies," a veritable 712-acre oasis of luxury.

"Bill obviously saw this divorce coming for a long time because he's been there for about three months," a source exclusively told Page Six. This week, Bill Gates was spotted at The Vintage Club with his 25-year-old daughter Jennifer Gates and her fiancé, Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar.

Billionaires Philip Anshultz, Charles Koch, and Dennis Washington are among the club's founders, where Gates maintains a private home. It costs $250,000 to become a member, and homes vary in price from $2.3 million to $20 million. It features an 85,000 square-foot clubhouse in the heart of the resort and several restaurants, a luxury spa, and two nationally rated 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf courses.

In 1990, the Microsoft founder was said to have invested $12.5 million on a massive home in the posh resort community. The house, which is 13,573 square feet in size and lies on a beautifully manicured golf course, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

