The House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy votes on Liz Cheney, keeping her position as House GOP conference chair; she will be ousted or keep her role depending on the vote set for May 12.

Kevin McCarthy vote on Liz Cheney comes after fellow Republican's contest her leadership

According to House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), she decided to keep her chairwoman position. Depending on the votes on May 12. He then endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for the coveted third spot on the Lower House of Congress, reported the Epoch Times.

He and other Republicans, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La. ), have also said Cheney's statements to the media have knocked the Republican Party off-track as the party is trying to unite run-up before the crucial 2022 election.

Cheney wanted to impeach Trump during his second impeachment hearing, attracting backlash from Trump and his party's large base. She has been criticized by several Republicans for bowing into the Democrats, noted CNN.

She has earned the ire of top House Republican leaders in recent weeks since she continued to criticize former President Donald Trump while undermining the GOP's strategy and outreach efforts plan.

As far as the Republicans are concerned in the Lower House, her efforts are causing problems within the party. One of the biggest reprimands is her censuring to go beyond party lines in the impeachment vote with Senator Mitt Romney and other republicans.

He added in a letter addressed on May 10 to House Republicans," "I had expected that winning back the House in 2022 and placing our Commitment to America into actions would be our main priority." Kevin McCarthy's vote on Liz Cheney will be crucial to the GOP's next moves.

He cited the uphill fight as the Democrats were covered by the mainstream media working to undermine the Republicans and protect a fumbling President and Vice-president. He assumed they still have a good chance of succeeding.

Sadly, every day spend regurgitating the past is one less day we have to capture the future. The minority leader went on to say now's not the time to "take our eye off the ball," and that "these internal conflicts must be addressed so as not to divert from our joint continued efforts."

Mentioning after all the discussions in the GOP that change is crucial to start from somewhere positive. One of them is to vote whether the Conference Chair deserves to keep the position with a vote this Wednesday.

McCarthy said in an interview last May 9 that instead of Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, he would endorse Stefanik for the role. Trump-backed Stefanik as well, praising her communications skills, told Reuters.

Impeaching Trump is not why she will undergo a party vote to oust her or let her stay. Her divisive views that create disunity in the GOP are costing them and accepting of Joe Biden's leadership.

Few Republicans have come to Cheney's defense in the leadership crisis. Her party mates are distancing from her due to her actions which are under question.

Republicans represent all Americans, and free thought and debate mentioned the GOP leader. Kevin McCarthy's vote on Liz Cheney will decide what happens next.

