Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called out Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for not censuring Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) for gaslighting the trial of Derek Chauvin. Saying the Democrat's rhetoric is uncalled for.

Why did Liz Cheney say Maxine Waters' words were inflammatory?

Democrats have politicized the case of Derek Chauvin from day one and owe their headway to the unfortunate death of George Floyd that occurred during the arrest by Officer Chauvin, as reported by Epoch Times.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chauvin was convicted on all three charges, and this should have been the end of it, but the Democrats cannot resist pandering to the Left on the issue.

Rep. Cheney's Side on the Matter

Liz Cheney said that no elected official should ever attempt to incite violence through any statements of any kind. Waters did not mince words and goaded people to protest and commit violence. Next, she said Pelosi must make her fellow Democrat pay for what she did and not ignore it.

Cheney points out that on April 17, Waters took part in a protest at the Brooklyn Center in Minnesota. She told protesters to be more confrontational if the trial of Chauvin does not get a guilty verdict. Waters was quoted to say," We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

Pelosi was asked if the flaming rhetoric of Maxine Waters if they were not right and was inciting unnecessary confrontation; she said that her fellow Democrat should not unlike Liz Cheney, who thinks it's not appropriate.

The Democrat Speaker of the House is quoted in this statement: "Maxine spoke about the conflict in the manner of the civil rights movement." "I believe we should follow the George Floyd family's lead. They've handled it with grace, leaving no space for misunderstanding or misinterpretation on the other side. No, I don't believe she has to apologize."

Rep. Cheney's reaction came after the House voted against a GOP-led resolution on the hate-mongering speech of the California Democrat. It was a slim 216- 210 vote with six more Democrats votes, but two Democrats did not vote.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took time to torch Waters comments.

"Maxine Waters broke the law this weekend in Minnesota by violating curfew and then encouraging aggression. McCarthy wrote on Twitter, "Speaker Pelosi is dismissing Rep. Waters' behavior, that's why I'm introducing a resolution to reprimand Rep. Waters for these dangerous comments."

One comment by the judge handling the Chauvin Trial said that the Democrat's behavior was despicable.

Judge Peter Cahill stated that congresswoman Waters spoke about the Chauvin trial, and demanded a conviction for the murder, and told crowds to employ violence. He scoured officials like her, who won't be impartial and shut up saying anything that can influence the case. These politicians do not respect the rule of law and sanctity of the courts. They are destroying respect for the judicial system.

He said that Waters has failed to respect her oath to protect the Constitution as a member of Congress; this is what is abhorrent. Liz Cheney said that Maxine Waters needs to be sanctioned, but Nancy Pelosi does not seem to regard it as a problem.

