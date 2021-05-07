A disabled white farmer has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden over his COVID-19 loan forgiveness program. He claimed that he could not participate due to his being white. Adam Faust, hailing from Chilton, Calumet County in Wisconsin, is one of five Midwestern farmers who sued the administration on April 6 that accuses the federal government of contravening their constitutional rights.

White Farmer Sues Biden Administration for Being 'Racist'

The cluster of Midwestern farmers who filed a lawsuit claimed the novel coronavirus relief program for socially disadvantaged farmers merely applies to people of color. The plan provides $4 billion in loan forgiveness.

The American Rescue Plan provides financial assistance to "socially disadvantaged" farmers. The group, in a federal lawsuit filed in Green Bay, claims that since that definition merely involves minority groups and not white people, they have been denied equal protection under the said law, reported Washington Examiner.

Other plaintiffs include farmers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, and South Dakota who have direct loans with the Farm Service Agency or USDA-backed loans. They are "otherwise eligible for the loan-forgiveness program in ARPA, except for the color of their skin," reported The Epoch Times.

According to Faust, "It was just out and out racist, and I really don't think that there should be racism allowed in the federal government at any level. If somebody's green, I think they should be allowed to participate, based on their actual qualifications for the program, and not just picking an arbitrary thing like race," reported The Hill.

Read Also: Biden Supports Waiving Patent Protections To Help Produce More COVID-19 Vaccines Globally

The lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote that if the plaintiffs are qualified for the loan forgiveness benefit, they would have the opportunity to expand their farms, make extra investments in their property, support their families and local communities, and purchase equipment and supplies. They added because plaintiffs are unqualified to even apply for the program merely due to their race, they have been denied equal protection of the law and thus experienced harm.

As per the lawsuit, the phrase "socially disadvantaged" involves explicit racial classifications. The law indicates that in order to be qualified for ARPA's debt relief, farmers and ranchers should be black, Hispanic, Native American, Pacific Islander, or Asian American. It asserts that other farmers are unqualified.

According to Faust, he does not understand how any group of farmers could be worse off than another. He continued if the plan left out any other group, there would be prevalent outrage. He said he has never seen any government program only based on that.

Faust also remarked he does not think there should be racism allowed in the federal government at all levels. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he also said we could not have a government deciding and picking who they are going to provide any program to base merely on their skin color. He said all things that we have all learned growing up is that racism is wrong.

Related Article: Joe Biden Wavers on Restricting Refugee Entry

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.