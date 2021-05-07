John F. Kennedy's three letters addressed to his Swedish mistress while married to Jackie Kennedy are featured in a Boston auction house. The former US president and aristocrat Gunilla von Post met in 1953. This was weeks before Kennedy marrying Jackie. In Sweden, the pair spent a romantic week together two years later.

John F. Kennedy's Letters to Lover Up for Auction

Kennedy described his time together with von Post as a "bright memory of my life." The eight-page collection includes one full letter and two partial messages. They come from his lover's personal collection and are slated to fetch more than $30,000.

He scribbled at the end of a February 1956 letter to von Post that she is "wonderful" and he misses her. He had met her on the French Riviera. Kennedy was a Democratic United States senator from Massachusetts at that point. The handwritten letters were written on Senate letterhead, with one signed with "Jack."

The letters are a part of RR Auction's Fine Autographs and Artifacts sale. The auction will be completed on May 12th, reported Irish Central.

According to Bobby Livingston, the RR Auction executive vice president, the three letters span more than eight pages. He added that the letters are "pretty revealing," and their condition indicates that von Post read these letters multiple times and handled them, reported 9Honey.

He wrote in one letter that if she does not marry, she should come over as he would like to see her. Notwithstanding the danger the pair's affair posed for both their public images, van Post wrote in her 1997 memoir "Love, Jack" they maintained the affair for years.

The details of the love affair are divulged in the three letters written in the months leading up to the week of Kennedy's marriage to Jackie and the years that followed. The initial partial letter was written in 1955. In the note, the then-Massachusetts senator was planning his trip to Sweden to see his lover.

Kennedy wrote, "It now appears that Congress will not finish until the 5th of August - so I sail on the 'United States' which arrives the 10th of August at Le Havre -- and I shall be in Sweden on the 12th. Where do I go. Send me your address at Bastaad where you shall be," reported Newsmax.

Von Post died in 2011. Penned between 1955 and 1956, the love letters precede Kennedy's presidency.

The letters regarding the short-lived love affair between the mistress and the future President of the United States were discovered among her possessions following her death. Kennedy wrote in a letter in 1955 that she looked well and happy in the photograph she sent him at the Regatta.

The letters support the 35th president's reputation as a womanizer. The former president was assassinated in Dallas on November 22nd of 1963.

