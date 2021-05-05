The best food delivery services guarantee that whatever you're craving will arrive at your front door without you needing to leave your house. Breakfast in bed, a nutritious meal, a spread for the entire family, or a late-night snack can all be had with a few clicks on your screen or taps on your device.

Food delivery systems grew in popularity in recent years, but never more so than in the past year when the coronavirus pandemic has made eating out impossible for many people. Even though dining limits are loosening in some locations, food delivery services are unlikely to be removed from our smartphones anytime soon.

What are the best food delivery services?

Take a close look at some of the best food delivery apps you may check at the comfort of the couch. Here are the best food delivery services to use via Android or iPhone devices and what each service can bring to the table, as per Tom's Guide:

Doordash

DoorDash currently has over 4,000 locations in North America and Australia. It offers a diverse menu of cuisines ranging from sushi to fast food and simple ordering, as well as the ability to monitor your order, pick up your food, and arrange your deliveries at the most appropriate times. The app has a "Yum Score," which scores food quality and how well a restaurant collaborates with DoorDash to get your food served quickly - a helpful feature if you want your food delivered hot. DoorDash also enables you to order alcohol and mixers from local wine and liquor stores where state regulations allow.

UberEats

Uber's entry into the food-delivery app market sounds like a mere expansion of the company's ride-hailing service, taking the company's on-demand approach to the realm of food delivery. UberEats users can quickly find their favorite restaurant or learn about new restaurants in their area. Users can then place an order for immediate or planned delivery and watch it in real-time, much as they would an Uber ride, in just a few taps. You can pay with a credit card or points from your Uber account, and you can tip the person delivering your food as well as leave directions for contact-free food delivery from within the app.

GoPuff

GoPuff is a unique food delivery service that includes snacks, beer, and various other products such as over-the-counter medications and cleaning supplies. Those last two things could be especially appealing to people who remain indoors due to the virus, and GoPuff provides no-contact shipping options.

Consider this app to be a handheld grocery store that delivers just what you need at any time of day or night, saving you the trouble of going to the corner store. GoPuff has an extensive merchandise catalog of over 2,000 items and charges a flat shipping price of $2. If you join the Fam for $5.95 a month, you'll get free shipping, which will save you money if you use GoPuff more than three times a month.

Postmates

Postmates also has over 500,000 restaurants available for delivery or pickup in over 4,200 cities throughout the United States. The app has an excellent selection of options and a smooth, simple layout.

According to CNET, during busy hours, Postmates charges a variable percentage-based subscription rate in addition to a shipping fee ranging from $1 to $10. Thankfully, the app sends out fantastic discounts via email to help cover the additional costs. You may also enter a Party or get free shipping by ordering from a spot that other people in your region are already buying from.

Grubhub/Seamless

Grubhub, which owns Seamless, has 140,000 restaurant members and operates in 2,700 US locations. Grubhub/Seamless have almost identical apps. You can filter results by price, distance, rating, delivery time, and delivery fee, as well as search by type of food. You will see regular sales and past orders by tapping the My Grubhub button.

Delivery.com

Delivery.com has over 15,000 restaurants in over 1,800 locations throughout the United States. You can order groceries, wine, and even wash-and-fold services or dry cleaning from the nearest cleaners, as well as gifts that can be given to anyone else, unlike most other websites.

Select by ranking with the ability to see both Delivery.com and Yelp ratings, approximate delivery time, price range, and delivery fee while searching by restaurant, dish, or form of cuisine. You may also choose to see only exclusive deals, free delivery, new restaurants, or restaurants that are ideal for parties.

FoodPanda

FoodPanda is a well-known online food ordering app that is available in 41 countries. The business was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. To ensure on-time delivery, the company has partnered with over 40,000 local restaurants around the country.

The vast database of restaurants from different locations and the availability of rebates and deals are two factors that contribute to the success of the FoodPanda delivery app. Per Net Solutions, payment options accepted by the app include credit, debit, and cash on delivery.

