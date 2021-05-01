India's coronavirus crisis may be one of the worse in the world as it reaches over 400,000 new cases in just 24 hours. As of this writing, the total number of cases is recorded at 19.1 million, statistics from The New York Times show.

Being the second most populated country in the world, India is at high-risk of spreading the disease. But how did the surge happened? According to Reuters, scientific advisers warned the government early in March about a new coronavirus variant that may affect the area.

Said warning was issued by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium or INSACOG to a top official of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last March 10. But it is not clear if the health ministry has passed the information to India's leader.

INSACOG is comprised of scientific advisers whose primary task is to detect genomic variants of the coronavirus. The group determined B.1.617, now known as the Indian variant, early in February.

However, the government failed to impose restrictions to avoid spreading the virus. Instead, millions of people not wearing masks and not observing social distancing attended religious gatherings like the weeks-long Kumbh Mela and political rallies.

A statement was released to the media about the two coronavirus mutations called E484Q and L452R which they tag as of "high concern." Said draft mentioned that "E484Q mutant viruses escaping highly neutralising antibodies in cultures, and there is data that L452R mutation was responsible for both increased transmissibility and immune escape."

INSACOG reported to NCDC director Sujeet Kumar Singh who then warned the government about the new variant, suggesting strict and immediate lockdown to stop the spread. But Modi opposed lockdowns as it has put millions out of work last year which is not good for the economy.

Maharashtra, where the samples containing the variant was found, is India's worst-affected state with over 4 million recorded cases. Other states with over 1 million cases include Karnataka, Kerala,Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and its capital, New Delhi.

On the other hand, a TikTok video by user hotvickkrishna is going viral wherein he created a skit to show how India’s COVID-19 crisis happened. Watch it below:

India COVID-19 Crisis in Pictures

As news about the increase of coronavirus cases in India begin to spread online, many people have expressed their concerns and shared the hashtags #HelpIndia #HelpIndiaBreathe #IndiaNeedsOxygen, #IndiaCovidCrisis, and others. People are sharing posts about the current situation in the area in the hopes of raising awareness to global leaders who may be able to help India get more oxygen tanks, acquire vaccines, and other medical aid.

Here are some powerful yet heartbreaking pictures of the current situation in India.

