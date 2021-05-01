India's coronavirus crisis may be one of the worse in the world as it reaches over 400,000 new cases in just 24 hours. As of this writing, the total number of cases is recorded at 19.1 million, statistics from The New York Times show.
Being the second most populated country in the world, India is at high-risk of spreading the disease. But how did the surge happened? According to Reuters, scientific advisers warned the government early in March about a new coronavirus variant that may affect the area.
Said warning was issued by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium or INSACOG to a top official of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last March 10. But it is not clear if the health ministry has passed the information to India's leader.
INSACOG is comprised of scientific advisers whose primary task is to detect genomic variants of the coronavirus. The group determined B.1.617, now known as the Indian variant, early in February.
However, the government failed to impose restrictions to avoid spreading the virus. Instead, millions of people not wearing masks and not observing social distancing attended religious gatherings like the weeks-long Kumbh Mela and political rallies.
A statement was released to the media about the two coronavirus mutations called E484Q and L452R which they tag as of "high concern." Said draft mentioned that "E484Q mutant viruses escaping highly neutralising antibodies in cultures, and there is data that L452R mutation was responsible for both increased transmissibility and immune escape."
INSACOG reported to NCDC director Sujeet Kumar Singh who then warned the government about the new variant, suggesting strict and immediate lockdown to stop the spread. But Modi opposed lockdowns as it has put millions out of work last year which is not good for the economy.
Maharashtra, where the samples containing the variant was found, is India's worst-affected state with over 4 million recorded cases. Other states with over 1 million cases include Karnataka, Kerala,Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and its capital, New Delhi.
On the other hand, a TikTok video by user hotvickkrishna is going viral wherein he created a skit to show how India’s COVID-19 crisis happened. Watch it below:
Read Also: Countries Help India Amid Devastating COVID-19 Disaster, Here's How You Can Help Too
India COVID-19 Crisis in Pictures
As news about the increase of coronavirus cases in India begin to spread online, many people have expressed their concerns and shared the hashtags #HelpIndia #HelpIndiaBreathe #IndiaNeedsOxygen, #IndiaCovidCrisis, and others. People are sharing posts about the current situation in the area in the hopes of raising awareness to global leaders who may be able to help India get more oxygen tanks, acquire vaccines, and other medical aid.
Here are some powerful yet heartbreaking pictures of the current situation in India.
Indian Covid-19 Death Toll Continues To Mount
(Photo : Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
BENGALURU, INDIA - APRIL 30: Men wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) perform the last rites of a deceased relative in a disused granite quarry repurposed to cremate the dead due to COVID-19 on April 30, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. With recorded cases crossing 380,000 a day and 3000 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has more than 2 million active cases of COVID-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control.
(Photo : Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
BENGALURU, INDIA - APRIL 30: A man wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) performs the last rites of a deceased relative in a disused granite quarry repurposed to cremate the dead due to COVID-19 on April 30, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. With recorded cases crossing 380,000 a day and 3000 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has more than 2 million active cases of COVID-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control.
Surging Wave Of Covid-19 Ravages Indian Cities
(Photo : Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
BENGALURU, INDIA - APRIL 28: A man wearing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) waits to perform the last rites of a deceased relative in a new crematorium built to cremate the dead due to Covid-19 on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. Residents of Indian cities have been leaving in droves to return to villages and towns across the country, sparking fresh fears that Covid-19 infections will spread to areas where health infrastructure is either poor or non-existent. India's deadly wave of infections is out of control, and the health ministry reported 360,960 new cases and 3293 deaths in the last 24 hours.
(Photo : Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
BENGALURU, INDIA - APRIL 28: Municipal workers build new platforms to cremate people who died of Covid-19 on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. Residents of Indian cities have been leaving in droves to return to villages and towns across the country, sparking fresh fears that Covid-19 infections will spread to areas where health infrastructure is either poor or non-existent. India's deadly wave of infections is out of control, and the health ministry reported 360,960 new cases and 3293 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India Struggles To Contain Huge Wave Of Covid-19 Infections
(Photo : Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 24: People carry the body of a patient who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease to a crematorium on April 24, 2021 in New Delhi, India. With recorded cases crossing 300,000 a day, India has more than 2 million active cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control.
(Photo : Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 24: Patients who are infected with Covid-19 coronavirus can be seen wearing Oxygen masks as free Oxygen was supplied as a part of public service for the people in need by a Gurdwara or a Sikh Holy place amid the rising concerns over lack of Oxygen on April 24, 2021 in New Delhi, India. With recorded cases crossing 300,000 a day, India has more than 2 million active cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control.
India records more than 300,000 covid infections in a single day
(Photo : Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 22: Medical worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a district hospital on April 22, 2021 in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. With recorded cases crossing 300,000 a day, India has more than 2 million active cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control.
India faces spiralling numbers of Covid-19 infections
(Photo : Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 20: A man performs the last rites to his wife who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease during a mass cremation at a crematorium on April 20, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Covid-19 cases are spiralling out of control in India, with daily infections approaching 300,000, according to health ministry data, bringing the nationwide tally of infections to almost 14 million. The latest wave has already overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
(Photo : Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 20: Dead bodies wrapped in protective cover of patients who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease are kept on the ground waiting to be cremated at a crematorium on April 20, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Covid-19 cases are spiralling out of control in India, with daily infections approaching 300,000, according to health ministry data, bringing the nationwide tally of infections to almost 14 million. The latest wave has already overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
(Photo : Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 20: Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease are seen burning at a ground converted into a makeshift crematorium where mass cremation of covid deaths were held on April 20, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Covid-19 cases are spiralling out of control in India, with daily infections approaching 300,000, according to health ministry data, bringing the nationwide tally of infections to almost 14 million. The latest wave has already overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Vaccinations Fail To Keep Up As Covid-19 Death Toll Continues To Mount
(Photo : Photo by Fariha Farooqui/Getty Images)
MUMBAI, INDIA - APRIL 29: People receive their Covid-19 vaccines at a mass vaccination center on April 29, 2021 in Mumbai, India. With recorded cases crossing 380,000 a day and 3000 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has more than 2 million active cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control.
(Photo : Photo by Fariha Farooqui/Getty Images)
MUMBAI, INDIA - APRIL 29: People line up to receive their Covid-19 vaccines at a mass vaccination center on April 29, 2021 in Mumbai, India. With recorded cases crossing 380,000 a day and 3000 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has more than 2 million active cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. A new wave of the pandemic has totally overwhelmed the country's healthcare services and has caused crematoriums to operate day and night as the number of victims continues to spiral out of control.
Related Article: India’s Coronavirus Deaths More Than 200,000 During Surge
@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.