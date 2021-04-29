Donald Trump is currently considering resuming his MAGA rallies on the campaign trail. According to sources close to the former president, he has been throwing the idea around and may resume hosting live events as soon as May, after Joe Biden's first 100 days in office have passed.

MAGA Events to Return

"It will certainly be different in terms of the structure. However, we got pretty good at organizing these activities in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of the same vendors again," a CNN source said. Trump misses getting off the A block and calling the shots from the White House, as per a claim.

The former president has also stated that he will campaign in Alaska against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of the few Republicans who voted to prosecute him for inciting the Capitol insurgency. Before the 2022 Congressional polls, the former president's return to an active interest in politics would most certainly revolve around him endorsing politicians who follow the MAGA playbook.

As many are aware, his office has regularly consulted with prospective congressional candidates, said sources related to his post-presidential operation, to decide who he will ultimately support. Another said he is also welcoming candidates he does not want to endorse to his office at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida just to see them grovel for his support.

With that, Trump welcomed four Ohio Republicans running for the state's soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat to meet with him and pitch why he should support them, Politico reported. The outlet said that the conference devolved into a Republican supplicant version of "The Hunger Games," with the four candidates - all of whom were in the same space with Trump - competing to outperform each other to win his support.

While there is no official word yet about whether he will run for President in 2024, whispers are flying out of the conservative rumor mill. However, Republican strategists would prefer he make an announcement sooner rather than later, according to The Independent via MSN.

His supporters in the party want him to declare as soon as possible so that attempts to clear the field of future primary challenges can begin. Anticipating that other contenders, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, will gain considerable momentum if he delays too long.

Trump to Wait Until after 2022 Midterms for Official Announcement

After slamming a possible GOP primary opponent, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Trump said the right moment to launch a third presidential run will be after next year's midterms. "I'm giving it very careful thought," he said.

He claimed that the polls to his advantage were very favorable. According to an NBC News poll released this week, the former president's hold on the Republican Party is slipping, with just 32 percent of American adults giving him a favorable rating.

Now that the real estate mogul turned politician has more free time on his hands, it has been reported that he has spent most of his 100 days out of office at his golf course in West Palm Beach, just down the road from Mar-a-Lago. On Mondays and Tuesdays, he takes a break from the golf course to talk to aides about the week ahead, including which Republican candidates he will meet with and if they are deserving of his support.

Trump's post-presidency office is in the bridal suite above his Mar-a-Lago resort's sprawling 20,000 square-foot ballroom. He also spends almost every day sending emails - the more formal ones from the Office of the 45th President and, more often, Trump-style ravings from his Save America political action committee website. The rallies will be one way for Trump to keep his base enthused as he attempts to play kingmaker for the GOP, as per Daily Mail.

