Many voters in the poll are united in refusing the possibility of Kamala Harris as the next president due to her dismal performance in the first 100 days. She is widely seen as the Democratic 'Trojan Horse' if President Biden cannot finish his term.

Kamala Harris inspires no confidence in voters

A Rasmussen Report has revealed that many voters don't what VP Harris stands for, and have a common dislike of Biden's vice-president. As far as respondents conclude she is not presidential material.

This reflects what most of the Republican voters think that Harris does not deserve to become the 47th president of the United States, reported Newsmax.

As far as the numbers go, a small 25% of GOP voters think that she can even handle becoming president, while 80% of the DEMS and 36% independents agree.

All the action on the poll done was in the 51% that thinks Harris is incapable, another 43% are highly dismissive and could not even imagine her becoming the chief executive.

When it comes to qualification for the Oval Office, the vice president got an overwhelming 50% that she has no qualifications, with a 41% that say that she lacks the right qualifications.

|Overall, the numbers against her as the next president indicate opposition to the idea.

Still, a very insignificant number of 46% were approving of her, but a very small sample of respondents (28%) can imagine her as the next president.

The poll had 48% of women voters who thought that Kamala Harris is okay, compared to 44% of men but a statistic of 32% (women) are likelier than 24% (men) to agree that VP Harris is good enough.

Kamala Harris Plagiarized MLK Jr., According to His Niece in a Recent Interview

Voters under the age of 40 (64 percent), Black voters (62 percent), and all those making more than $200,000 a year gave the vice president top grades (54 percent ).

More data came out that show voters about 65 and older were at 55% and said she was not very favorable, include white voters with 42%, including the majority of middle-income voters in the polls.

One idea in the poll is that supporters of Biden had also extended the same given to Harris, despite her less than stellar first 100 days. Somehow, about 94% say the VP did well despite the critics, even giving a surprising 94%.

But, many have lots to say like the GOP that scoured her lack of an action at the US Border. Same as the president who has no done anything right at the border to solve it.

This is reflected by the handling by President Biden as very much disapprove, at 96% of many who dislike her failed performance.

According to Rasmussen, Harris's approval numbers were lower compared to former Vice President Mike Pence's four years ago. In April 2017, 63%of voters, with 86 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of Democrats, and 65% of unaffiliated voters, says that Pence can be a far better president.

One major conclusion of the poll is that Kamala Harris has been less than effective, even as the vice-president.

The poll of 1,000 likely US voters was from April 19-20, with a factor of 95% for confidence, a marginal error plus-minus 3 percentage points.

