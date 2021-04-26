Michigan Democratic Representative Jewell Jones was seen resisting arrest and threatening to call the state Governor on bodycam footage released on Sunday.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Jewell Jones resisted arrest for driving under the influence (DUI). According to a recently published news article from FOX News, the act was caught on the bodycam.

Michigan Democratic Representative Resists Arrest from DUI

The Michigan Democratic representative was reportedly charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and weapons possession. It happened after the collision last week in interstate 96 in Fowlerville.

The video released on Sunday showed the police tackling Jones to the ground after he resisted arrest. According to a published article in The Washington Post, it can also be heard on the video that Jones reminded and warned the officers that he had oversight of their budget.

BREAKING: Dash cam released of Democrat Rep Jewell Jones resisting arrest, threatening to call Gov Whitmer. He had just driven drunk into a ditch pic.twitter.com/8jndId62sp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 25, 2021

When the Poice officer asked the 26-year-old Michigan Democratic representative, he said, "I can't do that." He also told the officer, "It's not going to be good for you, I'm telling you. I run y'alls budget, bro."

IRS Reveals How to Get the Largest Possible Tax Refund for 2020

Democratic Representative Threatens to Call the Governor

Also overheard in the video was Jones threatening to call State Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jones said, "I don't give a f--- bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitemer] I'll (sic) need y'all (sic) ID's badge numbers everything."

Following the incident, a news outlet tried to ask for a comment from the governor's office. However, they did not yet release any statement about the matter involving Democratic Representative Jewell Jones, according to a published article on Times News Express.

US Troops Afghanistan Withdrawal: It Has Began, Top General Says

Police Initially Arrested Jones on April 6

According to sources, Jones, 26, was arrested on April 6 after his black Chevy Tahoe with an "ELECTED" license plate drifted erratically through several lanes before pulling off onto the shoulder and rolling into a ditch.

Jones reportedly had a blood-alcohol content that was double the legal limit. Law enforcement also found a Glock in his vehicle's glove compartment. Jones is facing various charges and a possible term of two years in jail.

Jones Counsel Released a Statement

According to the Detroit Free Press, Jones' counsel, Ali Hammoud, said that his client is believed innocent and "will continue to diligently protect" his constituents during last week's hearing.

Hammoud issued a lengthy statement in which he called his client a committed public servant, denied the congressman defied detention, and maintained "he was not intimidating the officers in any way."

Hammoud said, "The officers decided to throw Representative Jones to the ground and three of them held him down, crushing him under their weight. The officers also tased Representative Jones in his head, causing memory loss and leaving scars that are visible to this day. They used so much pepper spray on his face that his eyes still appear profoundly red and swollen."

However, he did not answer when asked if Democratic Rep. Jewell Jones dropped the State Governor's name during the arrest.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.