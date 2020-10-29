At a political campaign in the stronghold state of Michigan a week before Election Day, President Donald Trump attempted to make an offer to female citizens that he will ensure that their husbands recover from the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours ago, Trump advertised his popularity amongst women, stating that comes the presidential election they will support him since "they want security, they want safety, they want law and order."

"I'm also getting your husbands, they want to get back to work, right? They want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it," Trump stated. "And the cure can never be worse than the problem itself," he added.

"We're going to do great. And I love women, and I can't help it. They're the greatest. I love them much more than the men," Trump stated.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a much greater impact on women in the industry, whereas Trump concentrated on "husbands" throughout his campaign in Michigan on Tuesday.

For months time, Trump has protested against those coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and closures, arguing that the decision to close down businesses and industry that has been creating a massive number of job losses, is affecting Americans as much as the virus itself.

In July, the International Monetary Fund cautioned in that the pandemic downturn is affecting women much more than men, and loss of jobs during the economic recession are increasing in sectors of the economy in which women are overwhelmingly affected.

At such time, IMF authorities had this to say: 'The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to roll back gains in women's economic opportunities, widening gender gaps that persist despite 30 years of progress."

McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.Org's annual Women in the Workplace survey revealed that one in four women said that they are contemplating downshifting their profession or moving out of the workplace altogether, partially due to the strains put on working mothers by the pandemic. As employments have been affected in women-dominated industries, opportunities for childcare have also been reduced.

Employment report statistics revealed that around 865,000 females quit their workplace in September, although some 216,000 males did the same. And around 54% of the job losses since the start of the pandemic have been women's jobs, The 19th stated.

President Trump 's statements on women on Tuesday appears to be part of his indictment of Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, and her ongoing shutdowns in the state of the upper midwest.

Trump tried to take credit for preventing a suspected attempt to kidnap Whitmer by law enforcement, whilst still expressing concern about the severity of the threat.

The public was shouting, "Lock her up!" in response to Whitmer.

With only days left before the presidential election, it's uncertain what influence Trump's strategies would have had on his chances of being elected because of the immense gender gap.

MORE ON HNGN:

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.