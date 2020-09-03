The State Department limits the movement of Chinese diplomats in the wake of recent controversies with China. American officials have long suspected China's activities.

The United States has informed that all senior Chinese diplomats will have to get State Department approval before going to U.S. universities and cultural events. This will apply if there are more than 50 people expected to be there, and outside the embassy.

This immediately drew the ire of Beijing as it was imposed on them.

According to Washington, this is a stern reaction to the same limitations that are put on American diplomatic representative in China. Recent attempts to steal data and to develop spy rings by the Chinese have prompted this reaction, reported Al Jazeera.

It even goes as far as the identification of all the accounts of the Chinese consular services and embassies tagged by the authorities. No exception or diplomatic privileges are applied too.

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press brief, Wednesday, he said it was about what the Chinese have done to American diplomats. Reciprocity. Why allow unlimited access when they do otherwise in China. Keeping tabs on these Chinese consuls is the proper response to what they did.

China says it violates the Vienna conventions

In Washington, the Chinese Embassy said it was a violation of their diplomatic rights, or the U.S. just did not apply the rules of the Vienna Conventions.

The Global times went to work by saying the U.S. should support the activities of Chinese diplomats and not hinder them. It should be amended and corrected. But Pompeo has blasted China many times for its spying activities which the Chinese have not commented on.

Also: Attorney General Barr Says That China Is a Dangerous Country and Wants America Out

A cold war is brewing and getting worse as squabbles over trade, an alliance with Taiwan, Tibet, human rights, clamping on Hong Kong, and the COVID-19 pandemic that is driving America at loggerheads to stop China.

The past months have brought President Trump to charge Beijing for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has its origin from Wuhan last year, cited CNBC.

It spawned several problems with the World Health Organization, and even a pull out coming in July next year. But, that's only the tip of the iceberg for the chilling relations that is not getting better.

Needless to say, President Xi Jinping and the CCP have clashed swords with the Trump administration that seems to be endless. From last year, Trump has been knocking the Chinese with many restrictions and sanctions on Chinese representatives to keep them in check.

One of the biggest blows to China is the closure of the Houston Consulate that forced Beijing to do the same thing. In Chengdu, they forced the Americans out as well, noted The New York Times.

Not satisfied with just hacking, they use universities as sources to steal technology by sending spies who are students. They harvest information from schools and take them home to the Chinese Communist Party.

China is willing to give all kinds of come-ons to acquire anything they can, by hook or crook.

Restricting Chinese diplomats is just the icing, with the lengths China does to gain information and technology which the U.S. government is blocking.

Related article: China Spy Nabbed After Trying to Leave US With Bio-Inspired Computer Code

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.