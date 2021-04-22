Sen. Murkowski, a Republican, broke from the GOP to confirm Biden'sBiden's nominee for associate attorney general. Vanita Gupta, a liberal, was approved with 51-49 votes; Murkowski made the difference.

Sen. Murkowski at odds with the GOP

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) justified her vote for Gupta, one of Biden's nominees last Wednesday, saying that Gupta passed her assessment. She cited the nominees' professional credentials and how she pushes in her work, reported the Epoch Times.

Most Republicans were not approving the liberal nominee because she had extreme views on abortion, gun rights, law enforcement, and religious liberty.

In the eyes of the Republican senators, Gupta can weigh in on gun rights and law enforcement concerns in favor of the administration. Many of Biden's nominees lack impartiality in many issues that can be a serious concern.

Instead of upholding the Constitution under attack by the Democrats on all fronts, Gupta's confirmation will add to how the administration can ignore the rule of law.

In her introductory remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee in early March, Gupta said that she would uphold the Constitution rather than for any partisan agenda.

She was quoted on these statements before the committee.

"If appointed, I will strive tirelessly to ensure that the Justice Department is free of partisan influence."

"That freedom has a long history, and it is critical to the equal administration of justice and the preservation of the public interest in our legal system."

The Republicans questioned her very partisan comments, which contrasted with her words to the committee. Sen. Murkowski's decision to vote against the GOP was not unexpected.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) made his thoughts clear on Gupta's nomination in the statement.

"Her Twitter account has portrayed Republicans with a sweeping generalization, portraying our national convention last year as three nights of ''racism, xenophobia, and outrageous lies."

Grassley added that his tweets show partisan political advocacy, which might affect her decisions in the position, whether she'll decide for all Americans or allow influence later on.

Murkowski said that past statements by Gupta weren't proper and caused concern. She added." the benefit of the doubt to a woman who, in my opinion, has shown a deep, deep commitment to matters of justice during her professional career."

During President Barack Obama's second term, Gupta led the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) praised his fellow civil rights attorney, saying that lawyers can shift from partisanship to defending the law.

Kaine states his position, "Why can't somebody with a civil rights history is trusted to take an oath, obey the law, and fight for justice?" Kaine asked.

Murkowski said that Gupta talked about domestic violence among indigenous women in Alaska during the meeting, which she said is a subject that is very relevant to her.

The senator added that Gupta had ideas on issues that she considered essential to her, which convinced her to decide. She decided to vote for Gupta based on that point.

Sen. Murkowski is one of the GOP to vote for impeachment against Trump that did not go well.

