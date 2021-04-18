According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, those who have gotten shots should act immune, not limit themselves to CDC guidelines. He called the lack of change in mask-wearing or social distancing useless if vaccinated.

Why get COVID-19 vaccine if there's no change

Governor DeSantis has doubts over taking the vaccine if Americans can't get back to everyday day-to-day life without masks or social distancing. Instead of continuing the usual pandemic protocols to act immune if vaccinated, he criticized the lack of answers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials, reported the Epoch Times.

He questioned the intentions of the CDC why the same rules apply, even if one is vaccinated to get back to no mask-wearing, no social distance if the vaccine is as effective as claimed. Another is the CDC's intentions in keeping a lid on states if vaccines are distributed.

DeSantis was quoted when he spoke in Lakeland, Florida, over the weekend, as noted by Fox35. "My view is if you get a vaccine, the vaccines are effective, you're immune, and so, act immune."

He said that the messaging is horrific when it should be; he added taking the vaccine is suitable for everyone, and it works. All the activities like mask-wearing and social distancing are not typical, no need to do it anymore. Live your life because you're vaccinated.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added that he was for getting vaccinated but said they were not as effective; the advice to wear two masks is too much for anyone. Public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci advise wearing two masks as he does. The governor asks why is it so? What is Fauci not telling everyone?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Fauci, they say keep on your masks even after getting all jabs and doses against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus or COVID-19.

It is not understandable why anyone has to keep masked if an individual has taken a vaccine.

A CDC report this April stressed even if fully vaccinated, there should be precautions kept at all times like wearing a mask, having a six-foot distance from everyone, crowds are dangerous for COVID-19 transmission and enclosed areas and public spaces, which is all that is known for now.

If people have not been jabbed the full two doses of the vaccine, they should keep away from large crowds or wear their masks even at home or immediately have the CCP virus and get severe symptoms. From one standpoint, this is causing fear and a form of social control by the government and the CDC.

The governor scoured the CDC's and Food and Drug Administration's decision to stop giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after isolated cases of blood clotting were reported.

He said that the handling of the J&J vaccine is disastrous and erroneous, saying he has no idea what info they have that prompted the decision to stop vaccinating with it. It gives people the wrong idea about vaccines. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it is a drawback if more people want to be convinced to be vaccinated.

