Trump Adviser Jason Miller torches CNN for smear job journalism targeting Representative Matt Gaetz. On many occasions, the Florida congressman has gone after the Democrats, and President Biden, now the hit piece by CNN, wants to remove him permanently.

CNN smear job targeting Rep. Gaetz is unsubstantiated

The story came out about Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) alleged indiscretions, with no reliable sources supporting the CNN 'hit job' claims. The report cited that Gaetz wanted a meeting with the former president at Mar-a-Lago in Florida; he was stopped by Trump's aides, reported the Epoch Times.

Jason Miller said the CNN story is fake news, slamming it on Twitter for full effect with a vicious tweet. He added that an appointment was set, or asking for such a meeting never happened, nor was any declined. The Trump adviser said there were no reliable sources for the CNN hit piece, making it false, and that means it should be fully retracted, he demanded.

The CNN report is no different from the stories published when Trump was president; usually, 'people familiar with the matter is the only mention of sources. The report claims that Gaetz will face a federal investigation for sex trafficking and sought an audience with Trump but was ignored by aides. The article made a bold claim that the Florida representative was getting isolated from Trump and other Republicans.

Rep. Gaetz said the CNN news report is a smear job that wants to discredit and taint his reputation that he hooked up with a 17-year-old girl and outlandish claims. Like Miller, he denounced it as fake news to destroy his reputation.

Matt Gaetz Claims Extortion by Former DOJ Official, David McGee

He was quoted on Twitter after he issued this statement directed at CNN reporter Gabby Orr. "This is a total lie. I am on a pre-planned vacation with my fiancée. I was welcomed at Trump Doral days ago. No such meeting was denied nor sought. ... When can we expect a retraction?"

Harlan Hill, the spokesman of Gaetz, said the representative did not ask for an appointment with Trump anytime this week.

"Rep. Gaetz was invited to Trump Doral this week and has not sought to meet with President Trump," Hill told CNN, adding that Gaetz has "been mainly relaxing with his fiancée this week during recess."

Trump remarked that a New York Times report stated that Gaetz requested a pardon.

In a statement released last week, Trump said, "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon." "It's also worth mentioning that he has categorically refuted the charges leveled against him."

The fallout of the fake CNN smear job is the House Ethics Committee set April 9 as the start of an investigation by the Democrats in the lower house. They are using the charges of illegal drugs and other alleged activities to boot the vocal congressman from the lower house.

"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use," the committee says Gaetz is accused of.

After the demand to retract the CNN smear job on Rep. Gaetz by Jason Miller has been met with silence, CNN avoids any comment on the alleged fake news.

Trump Meets with Rep. McCarthy for a 'More United Conservative Movement'

Declassifying Crossfire Hurricane Documents, Trump Orders Their Release Before Leaving Office

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.