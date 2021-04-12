Fox News Anchor Jeanine Pirro stated that President Joe Biden is wearing thin Americans' rights and freedom. She noted that his second amendment attack is only a shortfall to fascism under the Democrat-led administration's wayward unconstitutionality.

In less than 100 days in office, the President has issued orders that have turned everything topsy turvy. Accusations that the White House is not under his control lead to questions if all is going well.

Fox News Anchor call President Biden is moving to an undemocratic state

On her Saturday Show "Justice w/Judge Jeanine," she said that Biden's attempt at gun control is pure illusion, as her opening salvo at the start, reported Newsmax.

To make a point in her assertion that Biden is guilty of desecration of the age-old Constitution, a clip of the President caught saying when it was played.

The President was quoted from a video saying that," Nothing, Nothing I am about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment." He added, "But no amendment, no amendment to the Constitution is absolute."

Piro remarked that the Constitution is absolute, but he said: "no amendment was absolute."

Furthermore, she said on her show the following statement, "Really? Really?", "Oh, no Constitutional amendment is absolute? Where did you hear that one? Or a better question: Who made you king?"

"You know, I said seven years ago that we can't blame peaceful Muslims for radical Muslims' behavior any more than we can blame peaceful gun owners for what nut jobs do," Fox News anchor Pirro continued debunking President Biden like there is no tomorrow.

Governor Abbott Belittles Biden's Attack on Gun Ownership as 'Toothless'

She was not done tearing into the President's political deception and lies in using the mass shooting to grab guns from law-abiding citizens.

She took a pot shot by asking if Biden has an idea or not about what he's talking about. She poked at the idea if he was conscious of the problem.

Not satisfied with ripping up what he said about gun control, she pressed more and said that criminals would ignore the law. The gun laws that lawless element would ignore, nor buy legally and better yet, will not allow any FBI background check.

"Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, as well as some of the highest gun crime rates," Pirro explained. "Joe, what does that say to you? That proves that gun control is a mirage."

One of the reasons to keep Second Amendment rights is that the Left is waging war on the police and the rule of law. Joe Biden and the Democrats have conveniently avoided mentioning the Left's activities as if it is not happening.

She added that lessening gun rights is a big mistake; there's a better way to do it. They can lessen gun crime by jailing the criminals to stop them from committing crimes, not persecute legal gun owners.

Pirro said that that President Biden should have his son Hunter scrutinized his gun rights. He's right there with mental illness and substance abuse; why is he not subject to anything. Fox News Anchor said in her parting shot that fascistic president Biden is forgetting about Hunter, who should not get a gun-added that criminals are not afraid of him at all.

Sen. Kennedy on Recent Mass Shootings: It's Not a Gun Control Problem

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.