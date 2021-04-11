Texas Governor Abbott last Sunday slammed on President Joe Biden's executive orders that impinge on gun ownership. He said that the president is not addressing it the right way and will not stop gun violence.

Many believe the Democrats are using terms like 'ghost guns' to incite fear, and the administration's arguments are mistaken. They will take away guns from law-abiding citizens while criminals still have them.

Governor Abbott calls assault on gun ownership by the administration as weak reasoning.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the president's executive orders on gun control are useless in solving the fundamental problem of guns, which are the criminals using them for crimes.

He said that targeting responsible gun owners who follow the law is not the answer; it takes away their way to protect themselves from gun-toting criminals, as reported by the Epoch Times.

Abbott had an interview on Fox News Sunday on April 11, 2021; he was asked if president Biden can limit the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment that is to own arms. The governor answered not.

The Republican governor stressed that the president is making a big mistake because the Second Amendment is based on the age-old U.S. constitution; he is mistaken. His executive orders are infringing on the rights it grant.

If something was needed to be done by the administration, other than making a mere show of gun control, go after the perpetrators of gun violence, not penalize those who want a means of defense against criminals.

Governor Abbott said that gun ownership is the only defense that many Americans have to prevent being at the mercy of criminal elements. He then criticized the blunders on the U.S. border that made the cartels more aggressive, defunding the police that affected many states, bail policies that allowed killers to be let loose on the streets, and the spate of crimes that have caused many deaths.

Governor Abbott stress this is one of the times that Texans and Americans need their Second Amendment rights more than ever, not stripped away by an out-of-touch administration.

He charged that the United States government and other governments had left Americans to depend on themselves with their guns as the only means to keep safe. But President Biden would rather have law-abiding citizens without the means to fight back.

To keep the federal government from imposing gun control laws, Abbott endorsed a bill to make Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. Proposed by Republican state Rep. Justina Holland, who filed House Bill 2622, disallows any Texas state agencies from helping an already overreaching federal government affect owning guns, ammunition, and accessories.

Many criticized the administration's arguments as fear-mongering and an attempt to grab guns from good citizens.

On Twitter, Gov. Abbott was quote to say, "It's time to get legislation making [Texas] a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing."

Last April 8, president Biden issued orders that banned some guns for sale, with some accessories, and suggested "red flag laws" that allowed family members or the police to grab guns from those unfit to handle them.

Governor Abbott said that Biden is incorrect and saying the Constitution is not absolute is twisting ends to affect gun ownership. According to one critic, everything said by the president says that he does not have that right to reinterpret the second amendment.

