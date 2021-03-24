Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said that a gun control problem could not be solved by the bill. There many reasons for gun violence that is possible. The Democrats have been after gun ownership over the years.

A Gun control problem has many roots

Senator Kennedy gave a barbed reaction to Democrats swooping on the latest issue involving guns. He added that bills for controlling guns is not the solution. There will be a loose cannon out there, despite precautions, reported the Epoch Times.

He told reporters that gun control is not a problem to be concerned about and took potshots at Democrats using issues to push their agenda by spinning it. He accused that DEMs want to use gun abuse to taint gun control.

Owning guns is a right and the second amendment assures it. All Americans who have the right to bear arms should not be attacked. The Democrats in power have found another excuse to home in what they want.

Colorado shooting incident

Sen. Kennedy spoke about the Colorado supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in its aftermath. A shooter went amuck last Monday inside a supermarket. A week ago, a shooter shot eight people in a spa-related rampage in Atlanta.

These shooting incidents involved a shooter with problems that caused gun violence. Events like this do happen, but most of the time looked at the wrong way. Instead of finding out the real cause, it's a gun control problem.

Two Officers Shot at Traffic Stop: One in Critical Condition, Another Succumbed to Death

Joe Biden on Tuesday said that assault weapons that had many rounds should be banned for sale. One of the reasons why more weapons were sold because of leftists threats. Looting and violence by the Antifa and Black Lives Matter increased gun sales.

Another Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday said Congress would make bills to prevent gun violence. One danger is that it will be a partisan bill that will affect the second amendment rights.

Kennedy added the Democrats are not correct; some call it 'Fear mongering.' They are pushing the story to give a spin and make it look urgent. Guns are like a drunk driver; that hurts or kill sometimes.

Not all gun owners are irresponsible; there is one who is. Democrats want to brand everyone a violent gun owner. They want to get rid of the second amendment totally, their convenient but suspicious solution.

He said that Democrats refuse to admit they are not correct. Denying they want to get rid of gun ownership guaranteed by the constitution. Most who believe in gun control are against gun ownership even deny that right to others.

According to the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, that provides a basis that cannot be denied. It says the right to own firearms to protect individuals and states should not be violated. The second is under siege from Democrats.

Kennedy is concerned those against owning a gun are trying to demonize American gun owners. It is estimated that 100-million-gun owners are painted as bad or dangerous.

A gun control problem is not everyone who owns one. The problem is the Democrats spinning reality and saying all gun owners are menaces. They will find any excuse to get rid of the second amendment.

Blood Bath in NYC: 125 Shootings Recorded in 72 Hours, The Worst Streak in 24 Years

What Non-Lethal Weapons are US Police Using to Control George Floyd Rioters?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.