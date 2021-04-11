Last April 7, Taiwan calls China's vaccine diplomacy reprehensible because Chinese allies were against the island's CCP invasion. If their allies don't pull back, the Chinese stoppage of vaccines will prompt them to agree to the CCPs terms.

Taiwan fears vaccine diplomacy will leverage support for the CCP

One report said on March 22, Paraguay got an ultimatum from China that demanded it stop interacting with Taipei; if it wants to have COVID-19 vaccines for its population, should Paraguay not comply, they will lose shipments, as reported by the Epoch Times.

The CCP's interference of Taipei's diplomatic ties is of concern for the island nation, which China claims as its own.

Sources say that Joseph Wu, the Taiwanese foreign affairs minister, last Wednesday remarked that India transported 100,000 doses of COVAXIN vaccines for Paraguay, with another 100,000 doses ready for later in the year. A total of 7.2 million people will need vaccination.

Taiwanese foreign affairs minister Joseph Wu made these remarks based on the news report by the Times of India. "The most important trend is the Indian government who is willing to help, and the United States who has decided they want to help," Wu said. "I think this is going to relieve a lot of pressure for a lot of countries."

But the CCP is not only using vaccine diplomacy to break support for Taipei, which they want to isolated from its diplomatic allies.

According to Surangel Whipps, the president of Palau in the western Pacific reported to AFP in a video call that as for stopping Taiwan recognition, he mentioned that his phone rang from calls during 2020 in their elections. Whipps remarked that he 16 calls on one occasion, that was not as subtle as vaccine diplomacy.

VIDEO: 🇵🇼 He leads one of the world's smallest nations, but Surangel Whipps says #Palau will not be bullied by anyone into deciding its future -- least of all by China. The Pacific nation of around 21,000 people is one of just 15 countries that still recognise #Taiwan over China pic.twitter.com/8HjxWafDVs — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 7, 2021

Beijing is opposed to Taipei's independent government and will stop at nothing to conquer the island, using all available means.

Since 2016, the CCP has bullied seven weaker nations into stopping diplomatic ties to Taipei; these countries are São Tomé and Príncipe, Panama, Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, Solomon Islands, and Kiribati.

Stopping use of vaccines for leveraging Beijing's interest

The Communist regime is has a new tool to extort what it wants; the need for COVID-19 vaccines has become subtle tools of forcing nations to do its bidding.

An announcement on March 19 by the China International Development Cooperation Agency that the State Council controls said that China will be giving 80 countries and three international organizations deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines.

Wu said in a statement," "If you look at those countries that are receiving the Chinese vaccines, whether it's Brazil or Chile or El Salvador, I think it's having lots of impact on our diplomatic allies."

Chinese answer back that they have no hidden agenda that I political, and it's not tied with giving vaccines as assistance, with helping in vaccination more people is their ultimate goal.

But, there is a shortage of vaccines for all the Chinese on the mainland. Based on a Bloomberg story published on April 8, the goal of giving COVID vaccine will not reach 560 million by the end of June, which would be 40% inoculated, with a vaccine shortage anytime soon.

Taiwan is hopeful that China's vaccine diplomacy will be blunt by the Quad (U.S., Australia, India, Japan), which will have one billion doses ready for distribution in Asia by 2022.

