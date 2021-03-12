Quad leaders will meet with Joe Biden to discuss the threat of Chinese growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad's discussions will set the pace for all members, but most notable is Donald Trump, who steered the US as the leader.

Quad Leaders Discuss Security Problems in China with Biden

One of the first meetings Biden will have with the Quad deals with ex-president Trump who worked with US partners to counter China. One of the issues that Australia, Japan, and India have to reckon with is how Biden will continue Trump's legacy.

On Friday, President Biden will hold a virtual meet with the Quad members from Japan, India, and Australia, said a White House representative last Tuesday. It will be the first meeting of Quad member nations during the Biden administration to discuss the Indo-Pacific issues. Another top item on their agenda is the aggressive CCP pushing China's economic interest in the South China Sea, reported NTD.

According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, the Quad members' meeting is a relevant demonstration of Biden's commitment to Quad allies. His predecessor had shown initiative in pushing back China. The US Navy was repeatedly alone until the Quad was actively involved in naval drills in the South China Sea waters.

All the Quad Leaders agreed with then-president Trump is demonstrating to China it cannot get away with its malign activity. One example is aggression toward Asian neighbors who cannot stand up against China. One example is the sinking of a Vietnamese and Philippine fishing boat by the Chinese. China denied having caused the sinking despite first-hand accounts by the victims.

Psaki said that China is accused of having a hand in creating and spreading COVID 19, and even economic concerns and the climate crisis. One contrast from the Biden administration is the former administration was intent on engaging the Chinese.

According to a senior Biden administration member, who told Reuters the following statement, a Quad meeting says a lot to the CCP how united members are in the Quad. The meeting will establish the Quad as part of the diplomatic activities in the Indo-Pacific.

One of the points discussed in the meetings will be financing agreements to add more COVID-19 vaccines in India. Fear exists that China uses vaccines for the virus as leverage in dealing with countries who need it. Vaccine diplomacy will be the CCP's ace as it allegedly created the virus.

According to the official, more COVID vaccines must be made available. They will be distributed in Southeast Asian countries. All partners in the Indo-Pacific should have a closer relationship with the CCP getting more daring in the East and South China seas.

The Quad must have the necessary unity to work together. The White House official said it would be a two-hour conference that will lead to face-to-face this year.

It's no secret that Quad leaders from Japan and India have been challenged by the CCP seriously. Biden's challenge is to lead as Trump, and his lieutenants did.

