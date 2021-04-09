Prince Philip, the source of the Queen's love and joy, died at the age of 99. This leaves the royal family and the whole world mourning.

Prince Philip, the Queen's Husband, Has Died at the Age of 99

Prince Philip, or Philip Mountbatten was born in Greece on June 10, 1921. He descended from Greek and Danish royal families. As an infant, he was forced to flee his homeland in a wooden fruit box because his father was in danger during World War I.

He married Queen Elizabeth more than 70 years ago. He died at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, according to Buckingham Palace. He was 99 years old, reported Los Angeles Times via MSN.

The Prince faithfully served the Queen during her 50-year reign, the longest of any British monarch. When they tied the knot, he had to give up his royal chances of the throne to be naturalized in the UK and serve as the Duke of Edinburgh.

He retired from royal service in 2017, attending over 22,000 public meetings or solo events and giving almost 5,500 speeches. According to British officials, he had been doing that since 1952.

Prince Philip underwent hip replacement surgery in 2018 and made a grand entrance with the Queen at his grandson Prince Harry's royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

In January 2019 at Sandringham, he had a car accident that overturned the Land Rover he was driving and wounded two female passengers, as per Time. In December of that year, he spent four nights in a London hospital to treat a "pre-existing illness," and was sent home before Christmas.During the coronavirus pandemic, the retired Prince kept a low profile, while the Queen mostly carried out her duties from afar. In February 2021, he was admitted to hospital for what Buckingham Palace described as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell."

In 1997, on their 50th wedding anniversary, the Queen declared her love for Prince Philip. "He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments. He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know." said the Queen.

Related Stories:

Prince Philip Dead: Hoax Stories Circulating Online After Duke Allegedly Made Funeral Requests

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Relationship: Will the Pair Ever Be Together?





.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.