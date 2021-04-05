Dr. Anthony Fauci stated on Monday the federal government would not be imposing vaccine passports for businesses and travel. According to the White House, all potential passports would come from the private sector, with small direct involvement from the government.

Fauci on Vaccine Passports

Passports displaying proof of inoculation could speed up international travel re-openings. However, the idea of mandating immunization credentials has become a point of argument, distinctively among Republican officials. On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis actually prohibited the use of vaccine passports in his state. Although the federal government would not mandate novel coronavirus vaccine passports, Fauci stated Americans could still need them in a number of circumstances.

The United States' top infectious disease expert remarked he is dubious the federal government would be the "main mover" of vaccine passports. However, "individual entities" -- including businesses or schools -- could mandate them. According to Fauci, "I'm not saying they should or that they would. But I'm saying you could foresee how an independent entity might say: 'Well we can't be dealing with you unless we know you're vaccinated.' But it's not going to be mandated from the federal government," reported Centre Daily Times.

He added the federal government could be involved in ensure proceedings are carried out fairly and equitably. But he doubts if the federal government is going to be the leading element of such, reported WBTV.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated vaccine passports are being created by private companies. Businesses will decide whether they apply such tools with little participation from the federal government.

South Korea To Issue Digital Vaccine Passports Showing Person's COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Vaccine passports are an application with a code that verifies whether an individual has been inoculated or recently tested negative for the coronavirus. Officials said having proper documentation and getting vaccinated will smoothen the process of travel, social gatherings, and entertainment in a post-pandemic world, reported Fox 11.

Some contend that mandating vaccine passports may speed the re-opening of international travel. However, the issue of vaccine passports is complex. It has been hotly debated around the globe. It has also raised questions regarding how much governments, venues, and employers have the right to know about an individual's virus status.

The issue of vaccine passports has also become a partisan issue. GOP members across the country denounced them as an invasion of privacy and government overreach.

Fauci pointed out he thinks that businesses or schools may mandate vaccine passports to enter their buildings. Vaccine passports, as of now, currently merely exist in New York.

In March, the EU revealed its proposal for vaccine passports. This would allow citizens who could certify they have been inoculated or recently tested negative for COVID-19 to cross borders without quarantine rules to adhere to.

Next week, California is commencing a new policy allowing event venues to mandate proof of vaccination or a test result indicating the person tested negative for the respiratory illness. Republican lawmakers in states including Montana and Arkansas are setting forth similar measures.

