Two people died when a gender reveal stunt went wrong on Monday afternoon in the Nichupte Lagoon in Cancun, Mexico.

Gender Reveal Went Wrong

A supposed-to-be happy celebration of gender reveal in Cancun, Mexico, became a horrible event. This is after the hired plane that was meant to fly past and announced the gender of the couple's child crashed in Nichupte Lagoon, according to a published report in MSN News.

The video captured screams from the observers when the plane suddenly crashed into the lagoon. According to a published report in the Insider, at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the expecting parents, relatives, and friends gathered on a boat in the Nichupte Lagoon when the Cessna 206 - leased from a firm named Xomex - was scheduled to fly over them.

The news outlet TODAY reported that people who captured the video were heard screaming, "It's a boy," then the other one said, "It's a girl," before the plane crashed. Eventually, one person said, "It went to the water."

Two Persons Died in the Plane Crash

La Prensa Latino, a media outlet in Cancun, reported four people were aboard the plane when it went down. Emergency responders then received a demand for assistance off the coast of Quintana Roo in Mexico's southeast.

According to the media outlet, the responders tried to rescue the passengers. Suddenly, one of them died while receiving immediate medical attention, while the other died while the rescue was ongoing.

In the latest report from The New York Post, the Federal Civil Aviation Agency had already launched an investigation over this matter and found out what has caused the horrible plane crash.

Other Incidents of Horrible Gender Reveal

This is not the first time a small aircraft used for a gender reveal has gone down in flames. In 2019, a plane carrying 350 gallons of pink water for a gender reveal in Texas stalled and plunged into a field upside down. The pilot was unharmed, but one of the passengers was.

A 28-year-old New York man was constructing a system for his child's gender reveal party when it exploded, killing him and injuring his brother in February. A baby shower earlier that month turned tragic when a small cannon exploded and killed a Michigan man. A woman from Iowa was killed by rubble from a gender reveal blast in 2019.

Additionally, a gender reveal smoked bomb in Tucson, Arizona sparked a fire that cost more than $8 million to put out just a year ago. Hence, it is essential to ensure safety during gender reveal events.

On Twitter, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a public service announcement urging consumers to "choose cake" rather than "improvised explosive bombs." The tweet said not to turn the party into a tragedy.

They also suggested having a cake instead and also to leave it to the professionals the use of explosive devices such as fireworks and smoke bombs.

