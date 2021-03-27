According to family members, a 68-year-old Kansas woman died one day after her body reacted to a COVID-19 vaccine. In an obituary from Becker Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, family members wrote that Jeanie Evans from Effingham died unprecedentedly on Wednesday at the Stormont-Vail Hospital due to a "reaction to the COVID vaccine."

A probing is underway into the death of the 68-year-old Kansas woman who experienced the vaccine's reaction and received medical treatment but later died. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), it would be "premature to assign a specific cause of death" prior to the completion of the investigation.

According to John Dove, the owner of Dovenest restaurant, he thinks because everybody did know Evans and many grew up with her, they were solemn. He added that people who passed through his restaurant spoke of her and asked if they have heard more about it, reported Local 12.

However, Kansas health officials are stating it is still early to determine what transpired exactly. The Shawnee County Coroner said an autopsy will be undertaken of the woman who died, reported Fox 4.

Kansas officials confirmed on Thursday that the Atchison County woman who experienced anaphylaxis and died upon receiving a novel coronavirus vaccination remarked no association between the shot and her death had been determined. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said Thursday that it would probe into the case.

Melissa Eagle was Evans' neighbor. She said she routinely takes her dog named Daisy over to Evans' house. Over the past year, they began to become close and would walk their dogs outdoors. According to Eagle, she saw Evans on Monday, and she appeared normal, reported KSNT.

Dispatch identified the patient as having difficulty speaking and breathing. It added there were two nurses with her on the scene, and she had been injected with an EpiPen.

The University of Kansas Health System's medical professionals answered questions related to vaccine safety during the report of Evans' death. According to Dr. Steven Stites, the vaccine may not be the culprit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that 126 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the United States from mid-December through March 22. The agency received 2,216 reports of deaths following receiving doses. However, its reviews have found no proof that the vaccines caused such fatalities.

It is unclear whether Evans had underlying health conditions, and KDHE did not disclose which COVID-19 vaccine was injected. Three vaccines have been approved for use in the U.S. so far: Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson.

According to the hospital, a cause of death has not been determined yet, and their thoughts and condolences are with the family. Dove said, for those that do want to be administered the vaccine, that throws a certain level of doubt. And for those of them who might not get the vaccine, that seals it off to him where he would probably wait.

