The US Navy does not want the F-35 but a Sixth-Gen fighter instead. A newer design with more advances than an F-35 is an advantage. The F-22 Raptor with the F-35 is the best 5th gen fighters in the world, but other countries are making their own now to level up the game.

Sixth-gen fighter needed

The US Navy wants a more advanced fighter that can outperform the F-35. It has become the one to beat even if there is the F-22 Raptor. Lightning IIs are not gifted dogfighters, but they've been sold to several countries, reported Eurasian Times.

The Pentagon is now winning the race to build the most effective warplanes. Along with the F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptors and the F-16s and F-15 Eagles, it has the most capable planes.

US Air Force is already planning a 'top-secret' advanced fighter jet. A part of that Air Dominance (NGAD) program is a step up from the fifth-generation F-35s. To have new cutting-edge technologies over its predecessor.

The concept was even flown in September, and according to reports, it did well. It's good news that it's tested in a shorter time.

During this time, fewer details about the fighter were released. However, it is speculated that it will have advanced stealth capabilities, including faster and impressive speeds.

According to US Navy, the wasted developments began starting a Sixth-Gen fighter project to create a specific advanced fighter that can fly from aircraft carriers.

US Air Force Secret Plane Might Be the Next 6th Generation Fighter

According to sources, the US military plans to replace its current fleet of McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets with a new next-generation warplane. There are plans to replace the Lockheed Martin F-35s that are currently in service.

The Navy is researching combat aircraft, tracking devices, artificially intelligent sensors, modern weapons, and engine technology. According to military advisers, its Navy's advanced generation fighter might be identical to the USAF's (NGAD ) Next Generation Air Dominance.

Next-generation navy jets will have laser weapons, better stealth, and control a drone swarm as a bonus. Drones will be sent ahead to scout for danger. The UAVs will be high-tech wingmen to support a single fighter.

A crewed advanced fighter aircraft is better than a drone and is preferred by the Navy. The US Navy sees no reason to rely on drones like some services. The new fighter should have a 50% longer range than the Hornet.

The increased range should allow it to fight farther away from the aircraft carrier. It keeps US warships out of enemy range where anti-ship missile systems can be fired.

Design characteristics

The new plane could be a dual-engine stealth plane for dogfighting and attacking missile launchers. It could be done on the same mission it goes on.

An advanced fighter can escape most enemy radars with improved stealth and better chances of attacking close and long-range.

Compared to the F-22 and F-35, it will be much larger for a good reason to add more fuel and missiles to its capacity too.

Admiral Mike Gilday (CNO) said that the Sixth-Gen fighter is significant for the Navy. He added the next naval squadron might be a mix of crewed or drone planes.

