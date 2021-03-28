Two GOP senators are asking for the details and records from law enforcement agencies. There is suspicion of another cover-up for Hunter Biden, who owns the handgun. President Biden's son is again the center of another fiasco just like the Laptop scandal.

Cover up for Hunter Biden again?

Two Republican senators ask for information from either the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF). An alleged probe into a weapon owned by Hunter Biden went missing in 2018. They asked these questions recently that uncovered Hunter incident, reported the Epoch Times.

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson point to a Politico article this week about the loose firearm in their letters which comes as Biden wants gun control. The GOPs want to know what the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, and Firearms got on the president's son.

According to Politico, on Oct. 23, 2018, the police got a call from Hunter Biden's sister-in-law, Hallie Biden. She told the police that Hunter got a gun, but she threw it away. It was a trash bin, where she allegedly disposed of it.

Hallie, the widow of Beau Hunter, was dating his brother when it happened. Realizing her mistake, she tried to get it back, but it was not there. It might have been used to commit a crime, she thought.

The FBI, and even the ATF, is sent to the crime scene, said Politico. Secret Service agents became concerned in the investigation and contacted the gun store where Biden bought the firearm. Did they cover up for Hunter Biden?

The shop owner provided documentation to the ATF but "declined to give the documents". He did not give it to the Secret Service because he was concerned they were not forthright. Agents might put a lid if the gun was used for a crime.

Sources say that no one was arrested in the incident. The shop owner did not trust the agent's intentions.

Secret Service denied the allegations in the case. Proof of text messages acquired on Friday suggests that Hunter Biden responded to someone about his 2018 fiasco. He said the FBI and Intelligence Agencies had arrived to address an incident identical to the one in Delaware.

The U.S. Secret Service report noted that the agency would not provide cover. There was no member of the Biden family in 2018, and that the Secret Service had no participation in this incident.

Based on the New York Post, Biden wrote on Jan. 29, 2019, in a text message this statement. Hallie Biden had removed the gun out of his truck lockbox. She threw it in a garbage bin behind a grocery store. The Post added that Hallie told him it was his issue.

According to Grassley and Johnson in their letter to Secret Service Director James Murray, Joe and Hunter Biden were not under Secret Service protection.

