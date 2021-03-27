According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), more stimulus checks will be mailed to taxpayers this week. Most will be delivered in the form of a paper check or a prepaid debit card.

More Stimulus Checks for Disbursement

The IRS acted rapidly after the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11 to begin delivering the third round of Economic Impact Payments. On March 12, the IRS started the first round of $1,400 stimulus payments, mainly made through direct deposit.

On March 24, the Treasury Department announced disbursing about 37 million checks in the second batch. That makes around 127 million checks worth $325 billion in collaboration with the IRS and the Fiscal Service Bureau. To expedite the delivery of stimulus checks to nearly 30 million eligible people, the Social Security Administration (SSA) moved payment details to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as reported by The Epoch Times.

A group of congressmen expressed outrage about the lengthy wait and recipients not obtaining their payments. Thus, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Massachusetts), Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, and three other lawmakers sent a joint letter to the IRS and SSA heads.

The fact that nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are STILL waiting for their EIPs is unacceptable. The people need their money now. — Ways & Means Committee (@WaysMeansCmte) March 24, 2021

Commissioner Chuck Rettig of the Internal Revenue Service said, "The IRS continues to send the third round of stimulus payments in record time. Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks."

The third Economic Impact Payment Card (EIP) payment may differ from the previous stimulus payments. More people are getting direct deposits, while those who get them in the mail will get a paper check or an EIP Card.

The US Department of the Treasury will mail the paper checks in a white envelope. This paper check would look identical to those who received their tax refund via mail, but it will be labeled as "Economic Impact Bill" in the memo section for those who received their refund via mail.

