Residents in Boulder, Colorado, were warned Monday of an active shooter incident at a grocery store by police.

Police respond to an active Colorado shootings

The massive shooting in Colorado leaves at least 6 dead people as of this moment, as per FoxNews. Following a request from local law enforcement, the FBI said it was helping in an investigation.

Dean Schiller, a witness, said that he was about to go grocery shopping at the King Soopers in south Boulder when he heard gunshots and saw three people who seemed to be injured. One was outside the store, and the other was inside. A store employee told him that there was a gunman on the premises.

Another man told NBC affiliate KUSA that his granddaughters were on their way to the store with their father to get COVID-19 vaccines when the shooting happened. He said they hid for an hour inside a coat closet before being rescued by officials entering the roof. He said, "This is heartbreaking."

Outside the King Soopers, live footage shows SWAT trucks and police officers' scores, all of whom were dressed in tactical gear and camouflage. Any of the building's front windows seemed to be smashed.

A man in handcuffs was seen fleeing the store with police at one point. It was unclear if the man wearing no shirt and had blood running down his leg was a suspect.

Several minutes later, police surrounded a line of people who seemed to have been inside the store. Colorado Governor Jared Polis described the situation as an "unspeakable occurrence" that he was closely monitoring.

He added, "I'm incredibly grateful to the courageous men and women who have come to the scene to assist the victims of this senseless incident." Broad police and emergency medical services contingent was evident outside the King Soopers shop, according to aerial imagery given by NBC affiliate KUSA.

What to know now:

An active shooter at a King Soopers in Boulder sparked a huge police response to the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive. According to KGW, hundreds of officers from all over the Denver metro area, including SWAT, were dispatched.

Officers were seen navigating the situation all over the parking lot, around the store, and on top of the house. There is yet to be any definitive word on the victims or perpetrators.

The store's front windows are shattered, and the store and the roads around it are also blocked. Sarah Moonshadow, 42, said she was at the scene because she lives across the street from the store, Reuters reported.

According to a police Twitter warning, the incident occurred at a grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver. A shirtless, bearded man was taken away in handcuffs. One male on a stretcher was put into an ambulance, as per a video from the incident shown on local television.

One individual was seen on the floor inside the shop and two more outside on the ground in a video posted to YouTube, but the seriousness of their injury was not apparent. This story is in progress. Please get back to this page for updates.

