Australia's east coast experienced heavy rains over the weekend. According to authorities on Sunday, this has brought the worst flooding in half a century in several areas. This forced thousands of people to evacuate as hundreds of homes also got damaged.

Australia's Worst Floods in 60 Years

According to New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, the heavy rains throughout the state, which is Australia's most populous state with eight million people, have been aggravating than had been expected. This is particular in low-lying areas in the northwest of Sydney.

Around 18,000 Australians have been evacuated from flooding throughout New South Wales (NSW). This is while heavy rain continues to disrupt the east coast. Days of torrential downpours have resulted in rivers and dams overflowing around Sydney's state capital and in southeast Queensland, reported BBC.

Australia's officials are looking to transfer thousands of more individuals on Monday from flood-affected suburbs in the west of Sydney. According to the NSW emergency services, the floods will likely be higher than any floods since November 1961. Authorities expect the wild weather to be underway until Wednesday.

According to Berejiklian, "Yesterday, we were hoping it will only be a one-in-20-year event, now it looks like a one-in-50-year event." She added that another 4,000 people may still be advised to flee the area, reported Channel News Asia.

The incident comes after one year of the unprecedented climate change bushfires in Australia that burned across the same region. This followed a prolonged drought that had also witnessed Sydney impose water restrictions.

The fast-moving floodwaters devastated vehicles and farm animals, disrupted houses, roads, bridges, and farms. This was seen in television and social media footage. Almost 2,000 people have already been evacuated from low-lying areas, said the NSW emergency services.

Since Thursday, rains have been inundating communities. However, on Saturday, parts of the east coast tipped into crisis as a major dam overflowed. This added to swollen rivers and resulted in flash flooding.

The federal government and NSW have signed 16 natural disaster declarations in areas spanning the mid-north and central coast from Hunter Valley near Sydney to Coff's Harbour, stated the NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott on Sunday. There have been no fatalities recorded yet. However, Elliott cautioned, "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."

Numerous major roads were closed throughout the state. Several schools canceled classes for Monday. Evacuation warnings and flooding were imposed for around 13 areas in NSW, including the Hunter.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has provided funding for those forced to flee. He stated on Monday that it is another testing time for their country.

In the broad Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley in Sydney, swollen rivers were expected to peak at levels not witnessed since 1961. The Warragamba Dam provides the bulk of Sydney's drinking water, and it spilled over Saturday, reported NDTV.

Authorities prompted residents to act in accordance with the dozens of official warnings imposed across affected areas. According to the State Emergency Service assistant commissioner Dean Storey, people in evacuation zones should flee immediately.

