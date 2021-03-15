The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards looked like a private party viewer were welcomed at home, in sharp contrast to last year's somber atmosphere after the sudden and tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

Women dominate in the 2021 Grammys

It would not have been surprising if the broadcast was a train wreck because there was not much information out before the performance in terms of ceremony specifics. However, the night turned out to be a diverse night of large and smaller shows, as well as one huge historical moment.

Most of the Grammys ceremony took place outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center with social distancing rules in place. Here are some of the highlights that showed the women dominating the 2021 Grammys with their jaw-dropping awards and performances, as per the TV Insider:

Lizzo

@Twitter

Lizzo, a major winner at last year's competition, got things off on a hilariously uncomfortable note when she dropped the b-word on live TV. It was difficult not to be charmed, despite or because of the vivid words. According to the Insider via MSN, Lizzo attended the 2021 Grammy Awards in back-to-back pastel dresses, which she accessorized with sparkly hair clips that her hairstylist purchased at a mall before the ceremony. Lizzo wore a seafoam green Balmain dress on the red carpet for her first appearance. The singer, who collaborated with celebrity stylist Brett Alan Nelson, then changed into a bubblegum-pink Balmain dress and accessorized all looks with Bulgari's Serpenti brand jewels, including $45,900 earrings.

Beyoncé

@YouTube

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift set records with their wins at the annual Grammys ceremony, making it a major night for women. Beyoncé became the Grammy's most awarded woman, winning four trophies: Best Rap Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Savage" with Megan Thy Stallion; Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning recording career spans two decades, the USA Today via Yahoo reported. Her new title places her on the list of artists, that includes classical music conductor Sir Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys, and legendary producer Quincy Jones, with 28. She surpassed Alison Krauss, a bluegrass artist who has 27 nominations. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's 9-year-old daughter, contributed to the night's historical significance by being the second-youngest artist to win a Grammy for her collaboration on "Brown Skin Girl."

Taylor Swift

📹 | Taylor Swift and Harry Styles share a conversation in the audience at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cuE6hqC0JL — Taylor Swift News (@tswiftnzmedia2) March 15, 2021

@Twitter

Meanwhile, Swift became the first female singer to win Album of the Year three times with folklore. Swift previously won the award in 2010 for her debut "Fearless," and again in 2016 for her fifth album, "1989." Swift became the first artist to win the award for "Fearless," an honor later surpassed by Billie Eilish, who won Album of the Year at 18 last year. Swift's eighth studio album, "Folklore," was released as a surprise quarantine. Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, HAIM, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone were among the honor artists. Also, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles fans could not help but note the former couple's behind-the-scenes reunion. All seems to be well between the night's winners, who engaged in friendly banter between performances and award presentations.

Billie Eilish thinks Megan Thee Stallion deserves the award she got

@YouTube

In a charming impromptu speech after winning Record of the Year, Billie Eilish could only thank fellow candidate Megan Thee Stallion, whom she said deserved the honor. Adele said in 2017 that she did not deserve to win the album of the year because "Lemonade" should have gone to Beyoncé. This time, Eilish took home the award for album of the year for "Everything I Wanted," and congratulated Megan Thee Stallion on her nomination for "Savage." "It is really embarrassing for me," Eilish admitted. "I was going to write a speech about how you deserve this, Megan, girl." The 19-year-old received the prestigious award for the second year in a row, CNN reported. However, Megan Thee Stallion had a pretty good night, winning best-emerging artist and making history for Beyoncé as the first pair of women to win best rap performance at the Grammys for her performance with fellow musician Cardi B.

Megan Thee Stallion emotional accepting speech made me teary. Congrats on winning the best new artist #GRAMMYs #MeganTheeStallion #grammys2021 pic.twitter.com/xUk2g185wM — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) March 15, 2021

@Twitter

