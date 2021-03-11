As the Republicans did not support the COVID Relief Bill, the DEMS want someone to pay for their socialist agenda.

COVID-19 Relief Bill Comes with Hiked Taxes

When the COVID package was approved through a partisan path, it drew negative reactions from the GOP. One of these reasons is the downplayed part of raising taxes for the wealthy and big corporations. Its total cost would be $60 billion, as reported by POLITICO thru MSN.

One of the criticisms heaped on the ram-rodded bill is that the section on hiked taxes was never highlighted. It gave the impression that they weren't truly transparent about the bill. Many critics pointed out that this taxing will not be beneficial to the economy.

Some of these inclusions will be reduced incentives taken away from top employees that will equalize the employment. Other parts of the bill are the computation of multinational corporations' tax.

One opinion is how the Democrats will cancel their tax hikes that will further hinder their socialist agenda, contrasted with the last administration. Lawmakers on both sides are convinced that it's not the right time for increased taxes in the second year of the pandemic. DEMs should have cut taxes, not heap on more; tax hikes are coming.

They had problems with the budget rules, which they used to push a partisan vote for the COVID-19 Relief Bill that governed the final bill. The extra addition of waiving the tax for unemployment benefits was intended.

Republicans could have shut down the COVID-19 relief with the Senate filibuster if the DEMS made a grave error. One way they pushed a partisan vote is to keep the package in the $1.9 trillion budget cap that protected them from a GOP blocking move.

All the tax increased to keep the cost of the Democrat package were hidden in the background to avoid highlighting. But they were found out, and the Republicans took potshots at it, calling it uncalled for.

Democrats took pains to let it pass as it would be a victory for them in the Senate and House. They intended to hike the corporate tax or raise the top marginal tax rate targeting the rich, which concealed their intentions.

Democrats are fixated on the division between the rich and the poor, so they want hardworking Americans to finance less motivated wage earners. Many think that taxing the well to do to finance the DEMssocialist agenda is not acceptable. Others working hard with immigrants and low wagers benefiting with less effort is questionable.

One way the DEMs slipped these additions to the bill is by introducing them later. If the bill were ramrodded in Congress, these provisions would not be noticed. Many were caught by surprise, even a former Democrat aid who remarked they were hidden well.

In recent news reports, it became clear the bill will be speeded up for voting on Tuesday. Even Biden will get his signature on the COVID Relief Bill. Another round of expanded jobless benefits will be done before March 14.

