Following Meghan and Harry's revelations on the British Royal Family's life, Queen Elizabeth was reportedly in crisis talks, Tuesday. With the admission of having suicidal thoughts, the racism inside the palace, and Harry's claims of heir-to-heir throne being trapped by tradition, the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been the most revealing and shocking since Princess Diana. Harry's mother had also dropped her own bombshell about the Royal Family in 1995.

The crisis meetings involving the Queen and senior members of the royal family took place immediately after Meghan and Harry's revelations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to Daniel Relph, BBC's royal correspondent, Buckingham Palace stated that it does not want to rush about saying something regarding the interviews.

Meghan and Harry's Revelations about the 'Royal Life'

During the interview, the couple talked about Meghan's mental health during her time with the Royal Family. They also spoke about the media and had revelations about the other Royal Family members.

Meanwhile, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, criticized the couple for the timing of the interview. He also said that the interview was over the top and that he doesn't believe that the Royal Family can be racist.

Meghan is the first member of the modern Royal Family to be of mixed race. The duchess revealed to Oprah that one of the lowest points of being a royal was when Harry was asked by one of the family members regarding the possible 'darkness' of their son Archie's skin when Meghan was still pregnant. Harry, however, clarified that neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh made the racist' comments.

Moreover, during the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also said that there was a point that the royal life was too heavy to bear that she "didn't want to be alive." Thus, she stepped forward and told the institution. However, she received no help, i reported via MSN.

According to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the Duchess's claims about racism and the lack of support for her mental health issues should be taken by the Royal Family seriously.

Meghan and Harry's revelations were watched by at least 11.1 million people in the UK when it was screened on IT on Monday. The interview was first aired in the U.S. by CBS.

World Leaders React to Meghan and Harry's Revelations

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said that the president praises anyone who has the courage to speak out about their mental health struggles. Also, Jen Psaki, press secretary of the White House, described the couple as private citizens who shared their stories and struggles.

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on the issue. He also added that the prime ministers' right thing to do when there are issues concerning the Royal Family is to say nothing.

Meanwhile, according to AFP via MSN, a guild of senior British newspaper journalists known as the Society of Editors rejected Meghan and Harry's revelations and accusations on Monday.

They stated that the Duke and Duchess's claims without concrete proof are not acceptable. They also insisted that while the press asks awkward and embarrassing questions, it is not racist.

