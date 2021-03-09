Masks and physical distancing will no longer be needed, that is if you are all fully vaccinated. Individuals who are fully vaccinated could now assemble indoors without face masks or physical distancing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its new advisory on Monday. People are regarded as fully vaccinated two weeks following their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or two weeks following the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Although the easing of novel coronavirus restrictions has been declined, the United States seems to be turning the page in the pandemic as immunizations ramp up. The new CDC guidance underscores how important it is to be administered with the coronavirus vaccine, especially in having more safety and freedom.

CDC: Marks, Social Distancing Not Needed for the Fully Inoculated

If an individual has been vaccinated for COVID-19, is it safe to gather with other people? According to measures issued Monday by the CDC, fully vaccinated people could gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated individuals, reported Houston Chronicle.

They could mingle with other vaccinated people without face masks. However, the news left several small business owners concerned about overseeing the guidelines and keeping non-vaccinated individuals safe.

According to business owner Cali Benford, it was his first thought when he read it. He added that they would tackle just one more hurdle while taking care of their clients, reported 11 Alive.

The CDC stated fully vaccinated people could:

Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without face masks or social distancing if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for serious illnesses.

Visit other immunized individuals indoors without face masks or social distancing.

Skip isolation and testing if exposed to someone who has COVID-19 but asymptomatic. They could also be overseen for symptoms for 14 days.

As the United States vaccinates over 2 million people per day, the CDC released its new guidelines. According to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, they have been through a lot in 2020, and more and more people are being administered vaccines. Now, they are beginning to turn a corner. "As more Americans are vaccinated, a growing body of evidence now tells us that there are some activities that fully vaccinated people can resume at low risk to themselves," reported USA Today.

Walensky stated the action represents an essential first step, and that is not their final decision. As more people get inoculated, levels of COVID-19 infection decline in communities. As our understanding of COVID immunity increases, they are looking forward to updating these recommendations to the public.

The CDC set an example. Fully inoculated grandparents could visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy son or daughter and his or her healthy children without wearing masks or physical distancing. This is provided that none of the unvaccinated family members are susceptible to severe COVID-19. Those most vulnerable include individuals over age 65 or people with underlying health problems, including cancer or heart disease.

The new guidelines do not indicate fully vaccinated people could return to life pre-pandemic. CDC did not rule out the potential that fully vaccinated individuals could develop asymptomatic infections and inadvertently spread the virus. They advised vaccinated individuals to maintain mitigation measures in public or around highly susceptible individuals.

