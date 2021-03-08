Separate Minneapolis shootings had resulted in at least one individual killed and two injured. The shootings happened near the 'George Floyd Square' and across the city. According to Fox News, a manhunt was underway Sunday after an individual was fatally shot in the area near where George Floyd died last May.

The shooting incident was reportedly near the place now known as the 'George Floyd Square,' which serves as a memorial to Floyd, who died while in police custody and ignited riots and protests across the United States in May of last year.

Based on John Elder's statement, the Minneapolis Police Department spokesman mentioned that the victim of one of the Minneapolis shootings was shot after having a verbal disagreement with the suspect. Despite being brought to a medical facility, the man still died at the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC).

The victim was identified by his friends and colleagues as 30-year-old Inez Wright, a resident of the city, and was previously convicted for domestic abuse and narcotics crimes based on the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Wright was training to be a mental health practitioner. He was also working as a team member under Change Inc., a Twin Cities organization helping as mentors for Black Youth in St. Paul. Quinton Bonds, one of his supervisors shared that Wright was a huge loss for their organization and their team, as they are like a family, and the loss of the 30-year-old mental health practitioner is also like losing a family member for them.

Bonds also shared that Wright always said that he wishes he would have known better. He added that Wright was a very authentic person.

On Saturday, a man was injured in the uptown area of the city of Minneapolis. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), where he was initially assessed to have noncritical injuries.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Sunday, officers also responded to another shooting in the string of Minneapolis shootings and found a man who also suffered from noncritical injuries. The victim was also taken to a local area hospital, based on some reports.

The police added that the man was in a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. The fatal shooting incident was the 12th homicide that was recorded in Minneapolis so far this year.

The Minneapolis shootings happened as jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer responsible for George Floyd's death. The former Minneapolis police officer was fired and charged with murder after a video of bystanders circulated online, showing him pressing his knee into Floyd's neck.

But police spokesman Elder said that the recent Minneapolis shootings were not connected to the upcoming trial. He also mentioned that anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, USA Today reported.

