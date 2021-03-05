The A-10 'Warthog' is one of the most capable anti-armor and all-around ground attack planes. It is a heavily armed and armored attack plane that the U.S. Air Force still uses.

No army would ever want to mess with fully armed Warthog. In several conflicts, it has destroyed enemy ground targets with ease.

Thunderbolt II

Warthogs are not the prettiest planes, but the ugliness and functional design with sharp teeth make it among the most iconic warplanes of all time. The U.S. Air Force's main low altitude close support plane, the Thunderbolt II, has a GAU-8 Avenger 30mm Gatling gun on its chin; the Gau cannon fire armor-busting

The Gau cannon fires armor-busting uranium and exploding shells to destroy armor, reported Military. When combined with low speed and altitude, the aircraft is built to house the monstrous Gau Avenger, delivering the weapon more accurately. Built to be sturdy and survive better in close ground attack than an F-16.

Perfected for field operations whether night or day

These slow-flying planes can watch over and support troops and armor longer on the battlefield. It can operate over large areas, with short takeoff and landing capability in any temporary airfield close to combat areas. All-weather capability with night vision goggles for night missions.

Warthogs are made to operate night or day, giving enemy forces a double threat. The Night Vision Imaging Systems, or NVIS, uses googles, and the large canopy gives all-around awareness in mission.

Armored cockpit

Engaging close range means getting shot from left or right, riding in a titanium tub with the same material covering the flight controls. This keeps the pilot alive and the plane flying. It has backup flight control to keep it flying. No other American-made plane can take the damage it can make.

Getting hit by armor-piercing and high explosive 23mm bullets is not a worry. The fuel tank seals itself too. It has protection systems like foam that seals the tank, and extra flight controls to back up the main one.

Upgrades for the Hog

Since its first flight, the Warthog got upgraded with extras to keep it flying. For precision targeting, a Pave Penny laser receiver pod in 1978 was installed. The paved penny is a pointed laser replaced by better targeting pods later on.

In 1980 a more advanced inertial navigation system was equipped in the Hog. More add-ons made the Warthog more lethal with the addition of a Low-Altitude Safety and Targeting Enhancement (LASTE) upgrade. It used a computer to track shooting targets. Another autopilot and ground-collision warning system was included in 1980.

The A-10 got a Global Positioning System navigation system and a new multi-function display inside the cockpit during 1999. There had been more headway in advancing the Hog, more add ons like smart bombs, moving map display, hands-on throttle, and the stick installed. More significant are digital upgrades that improved connectivity and weapons management systems. All these changes designated it as the A-10C.

More equipment

The Warthog can be used in simple airfields, and the parts are interchangeable for easy maintenance. Everything needed to close air support is installed in the A-10 'Warthog, even if the ugliest plane gets the job done.

