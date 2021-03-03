Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump secretary, joined the Fox News network. She will be an on-the-air commentator in one of her appearances, and more to follow.

Last Tuesday, Fox News announced that the ex-Trump press secretary would be part of their programming. McEnany, during her time in the White House, clarified the position of the Trump administration.

According to Fox News host Harris Faulkner, Fox has equivocated her role in the network, reported NBC News.

Faulkner welcomed McEnany to the Fox family and its network, adding that it was a distinct pleasure. He mentioned that they would be seeing more of her. One spokesperson for the News networks said nothing more about Faulkner's statements.

She was a former CNN contributor and spokesperson during the 2020 reelection campaign. She took on the job as press secretary for Trump in the spring of last year. When signing on as Trump press secretary, she said she wouldn't lie to the reporters.

However, what she said came back, and she was heavily criticized for it. Part of her job was defending and promoting Trump policies, but biased media routinely accused the Trump administration of misleading releases. McEnany defended Trump during the elections and upheld his claims.

Fox News was in one of these conferences and nearly left.

Kayleigh McEnany is one of the other personalities from the Trump Administration who went to the Fox network. Before her, Sarah Sanders, a former press secretary, joined the network. Sanders stayed awhile until she ran for Arkansas governor.

Larry Kudlow, the former Trump economic director, also joined Fox Business Network with his own show. Another Hope Hicks, one of Trump's longtime communications directors, is part of Fox Corp. She became the executive vice president and chief communications officer but later returned to the White House.

Fox has been associated with pro-Trump stances when he was the president. During the election, some differences emerged that started with declaring Joe Biden the winner before the final count. Despite the controversy over the count, Fox called Biden, the winner in Arizona.

Some Fox personalities took up Trump's crusade that resulted in a lawsuit to silence the Fox network. But, the network fired back and against the lawsuit.

Even after Trump has spurned them, the network is trying to get support from the Pro-Trump base. Fox is now buffeting from competition like Newsmax and One America News Network. Both Newsmax and OANN have gotten Trump's approval and his MAGA supporters and America First, even beating CNN and other biased outlets.

Many of the smaller and conservative outlets that are outright pro-Trump have made headway and are gaining fast. Many of the programs are pounding the Democrats and leftists, even skewering the democrats' alleged anomalies.

The biased media accuses Fox of spreading false news and conspiracy. It can be the same biased outlets that operated on a double standard. With the addition of Kayleigh McEnany, Fox will scorch the Democrats like before

