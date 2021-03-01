The former EPA administrator remarked that the Trump administration made headway to improve the environment. This was the statement of the former official on what the former administration achieved with a sound energy policy.

Trump Administration Improved the Environment

In four years of the recent administration, policies were enacted to improve the environment. The former EPA administrator remarked on the weekend.

Andrew Wheeler, who was the head of the EPA agency told the Epoch Times what happened. He said that the environment had improved during the last four years. Citing that policy changes by the Trump White House was instrumental in achieving these results.

Water has been cleaner due to proper management and improved since. Air for one is seven percent cleaner when Trump took over. The Superfund enabled more sites cleaned up a generation ago, added Wheeler when he spoke at CPAC 21 in Florida.

Wheeler said that many doubted anything can be done to clean up the environment. One proof is collection penalties as much as twice the amount as the Obama administration. Unlike the Obama-Biden era which penalties were enforced in four years, it was all about enforcing laws to lessen the effects of pollution.

Next are regulations that were cost-effective but won't impact American jobs as well. Goals achieved to clean up the environment and achieve regulation are something to be proud of, said Wheeler.

Studies were done during the Trump administration that shows an improvement in the environment. A report in 2019 was released on the results of environmental policy with lesser emissions in 2016 and 2018. The more encouraging news is that gas emissions got better from 2018 to 2019, according to the EPA.

Effects like the Greenhouse that trapped gases which caused heat making the earth warmer. More than often human activities like coal burning and using fossil fuels causes global warming. Still, despite the improvements of the environment, critics still found time to make issues of these policies.

A rollback of regulations was attacked by Trump critics and will come back to harm the environment. Research provider Rhodium Group charged that rollbacks on controlling hydrofluorocarbons, a type of greenhouse gas will add more C02. An estimated amount of 1.8 gigatons will be in the air by 2035.

Wheeler shot back that all these regulations and rollbacks in the Trump era that is more practical than head in the clouds plans like Obamas. The clear power plan is an example that was rejected by the Supreme Court. Emphasis on practical regulations that deal with climate change better, especially C02 reduction.

According to Wheeler critics are biased and will not give Trump the credit he deserves in environmental control, including its improvement. He added that those hell-bent on denying the success of Trump will never admit it. But undeniably it was a success under former President Donald Trump.

Biden repeatedly criticized President Trump and went on to become part of the Paris Agreement in a huff. Trump went out of it in 2017 because the US was restricted and not all followed it. Wheeler says that Biden is mistaken to reverse what the Trump administration did. He added China is not honest about its intentions and Biden will allow China to prevail by rejoining the agreement.

