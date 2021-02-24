During a GOP meeting when Pence and Trump exchanged praises that signaled both are ready to work on the agenda. On January 6, Pence choose not to contest the election returns in contested states.

After January 6, both former president and vice-president have not been seen together till now. They are raising questions about how Pence chose to sit back instead of contesting electoral returns.

Meeting with House Republicans

According to lawmakers' accounts during the Republican Meeting, the ex-vice president praised the ex-president during the affair. After the January 6 incident, both men decided on business as usual until the Trump administration. Another is that despite the pressure on Pence, he shrugged Pelosi's and the Democrat's divisive tactics off, reported the Epoch Times.

Share by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who told CNN that Mike Pence and Donald Trump were on good terms. He added that both leaders had not changed despite the events of January 6. They were saying that the four years spent in the White House have been strengthened, not weakened.

The Republicans, more than ever, need unity after seven of their own turned-on Trump, while Pence kept the House Democrats at bay. Those who choose conviction are facing adversities within the party and are politically affected.

Banks added that the members of the Republican Study Committee assemble with Pence in Washington at the fellow Indianan's transition office. During the critical discussion, they talked about how to push the GOP forward with its new momentum. Another is what the party did right before and how to further it more.

Also read: Pence says No to 25th Amendment, will not Allow Removal of Trump

When asked by an outlet, Banks said that Mike Pence would be more visible in the coming months. One of the reasons is to capitalize on what is happening as Trump's influence is issuing GOP opportunities. The ex-VP, like the ex-president, has been less visible lately.

Pence will protect the gains of the Trump Administration

Banks mentioned that Pence would have an organization that will champion what he and ex-president Trump achieved during the four years. Biden has been actively reversing what the administration achieved, allegedly resetting to the 'flawed' Obama era.

Sources say that both men have kept a low-profile, and the ex-VP had a conversation with Donald Trump recently. One of Mike Pence's former aides revealed it last week.

According to Marc Short, the former aide in an interview said President Trump thanked Mike Pence for his work the past four years. Even after that, more conversations between them occurred. The biased media has been trying to put the two men's common silence as unfavorable.

Short then said that both did their best and had success which should be a source of pride. Work done by the two has assured the Trump administration of a legacy that is hard to beat.

Mike Pence will not be able to make an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference this time. He used to attend every other year, which and an official says is a mistake.

Trump and Pence do get along based on Banks and short, but some malign reports want to drive a rift. Even now, the biased media is doing what it does best to cause disunity.

