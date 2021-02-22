House Democrats forced television carriers to take out Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax as they gain traction over biased media. DEMS are trying to convince the people the Trump media are spreading lies to lessen the ex-president's reach.

Many anti-Trump media outlets like CNN are alleged by sources to be losing against pro-Trump media that is hitting more viewers. The DEMS is primarily creating narratives to lessen the reach by trying to stop their hosting.

Democrats, Biden administration to disenfranchise legitimate news

Reports of alleged DEMS' attempts to take away and remove platform Oan, Newsmax, and Fox news channels on cable is another assault on news media. They are creating a narrative that fake pandemic news is peddled. On CNN Townhall, where Biden allegedly says that there were no vaccines, it was ignored. In contrast to Biden's statement, Pro-Trump networks are called spreading "misinformation," reported the Epoch Times.

Several DEMS, Reps. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.) and Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.) used their office to mail 12 cables, satellite, and streaming companies to 'control' their content. The DEMs attempt to curb channels with fake news, but it was a veiled attempt muzzling pro-Trump media in reality.

Failing in the second impeachment with Trump acquitted, the House Democrats have now gone after cable, satellite, and streaming companies to continue going after the ex-president. His acquittal was ballyhooed by unbiased networks and leaving CNN in the rating dust, said sources.

Only Pro-Trump media reported the real election

The Democrats criticize Fox, Newsmax, and One America News for their right to report the news as is. Lawmakers say these pro-media spread lies about the 2020 election and added COVID-19 to that. Now their carriers are allegedly under pressure to let go of them.

Last March 8, lawmakers asked the news carriers questions that were subjectively framed, like asking morality and ethics on how they choose what to carry. Overall, the DEMs asked questions that weren't in the scope of their job.

One of the letters addressed to AT&T mentioned if the carrier will still support Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN on U-verse and the details of their contracts. For many observers, this is a slant on the questions to foster a Democrat narrative.

According to an email sent to the Epoch Times, it is the highest-rated and watched cable news channel throughout 2020 with complete media coverage. Fox said that the House Democrats are forcing the cable carriers to say what they want. They are against views that are not favorable to their questionable actions, misusing their positions to influence news as a bad precedent.

Newsmax calls the direct move assault on free speech and fundamental First Amendment rights by the Democrats that all Americans should not ignore, saying they balanced the biased media like CNN and MSNBC that peddled false news disproven later. These networks are now free-falling due to four years of biased reports, but One America News was not answering.

The Republican Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr said that House Democrats would make these carriers pay if they don't follow as CNN is allegedly supporting their suppression as well.

