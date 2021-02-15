After the impeachment, Senator Graham said the Vice-President might be next. He explained he warned that the DEMS opened Pandora's box and will face the consequences.

In trying former President Trump, the Democrats set a precedent that, according to Graham, is equivalent to opening Pandora's Box. He warned the DEMS will not like what would happen next.

Opening the Box Is a Big Mistake

Last Sunday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham declared that the DEMS had opened Pandora's Box intentionally. After Trump, the DEMS didn't realize what the second impeachment trial and its aftermath will be for them, reported the Blaze.

Until the Trump impeachment, no one out of office has ever been tried. This is one of the arguments that many cautioned the House DEMS from going ahead with it. The constitution was ignored intentionally by the DEMS who wanted to go after Trump, even risking the constitution.

A monumental error and weaponizing of the U.S. Constitution to attempt a conviction on a wrong premise, essentially opening avenues to go after the Democrats as well. The lesson learned is convicting a citizen-based on "Trumped" up charges with no solid proof will go sideways. In Trump's case, he handed another defeat to the DEMS.

The basis for the limitation of who can be impeached is Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Those impeachable as written are the president, vice president, and all United States, civil Officers. It never mentioned a private citizen as one of those impeachable. Trump's impeachment should have never happened; circumstances could be turned on those based on Article II. Senator Graham said the Vice-President might be the next one in the impeachment chair.

Though not everyone shares this idea, according to former Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who alleged that Donald Trump is guilty of the events on January 6, he clarified for an acquit vote.

Democrat-led Senate is out of the line. The ex-president has a mistrial by the Senate; no one can impeach an ex-president. Sources say it will come back at the Democrats who cannot afford such fiascos.

Graham's Statement

Last Sunday, he said if the DEMS played safe and left Trump alone, the would-be was unmolested by something similar. But they still went despite the advice given. The precedent exists, but the ex-president was acquitted.

If the Republicans decide to go after anyone, it would be there and might haunt them. Graham added should the Republicans retake the House soon, then Kamala Harris is open season for prospective impeachment. Better yet, she will be charged with the same charges as Donald trump.

He stressed that the DEMS had intentionally and unwisely opened the Pandora's Box to future presidents. Graham stresses the model used to attempt a failed conviction will get Kamala Harris probably impeached. There is an evidence that she bailed out rioters who hurt people in jail and sent them back to the street. He added this Pandora's Box is open, and it will be something.

One of the reasons cited by Senator Graham why he said that was that the Vice-President was documented to ask for contributions to her bail fund. It was used to release violent leftists to continue rioting and hurting people. He expressed that the DEMS pursuing the impeachment case against Trump is uncalled for.

