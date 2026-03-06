Netflix Acquires 'InterPositive,' Ben Affleck's AI Production Startup—Will It Replace Filmmakers?

Netflix recently made a big move to acquire "InterPositive," an AI production startup company that Hollywood actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck has been operating for years now.

Netflix Acquires InterPositive, Ben Affleck's AI Production Startup

Variety has revealed in its latest report that Netflix has acquired an AI filmmaking and production company called "InterPositive," a company that was founded almost four years ago.

Ben Affleck started the company back in 2022, but it was only through this latest acquisition that he confirmed this, with Netflix creating a short featurette about it.

It was not yet revealed how the acquisition would work for both companies and what their terms are, but it was revealed that Affleck will remain as a senior advisor to Netflix, and the entire staff of InterPositive will be absorbed by the streaming giant.

Will AI Platform InterPositive Replace Filmmakers?

According to Affleck, he started the company after seeing how AI fit into production, and here, he observed how the models "came up short."

To solve the problem, Affleck started InterPositive to create tools that are capable of generating AI models that are then based on the dailies of an existing production. Filmmakers then use the models created by the company to help in the post-production process.

Affleck revealed that the technology under InterPositive will keep "filmmakers at the center of the process" and not replace them. The tools and models they offer filmmakers are not about "text-prompting or generating something from nothing," said Netflix.

Netflix and InterPositive assure that the use of AI in production centers on helping filmmakers during the development. InterPositive recently used AI tools to help with the visual effects of a show called "The Eternaut," according to Engadget.

Originally published on Tech Times